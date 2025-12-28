A soldier made a statement which has grabbed the attention of several individuals on social media

The soldier made a statement about the actions of the US president on the deadly ISIS terrorists in Sokoto State.

He mentioned the plan he has against the terrorists and the victims, and also shared what he is ready to do in his post

A soldier has sent a message to terrorists just days after US President Donald Trump confirmed ordering an attack on ISIS in Sokoto State.

The soldier’s statement has grabbed attention online, with several people reacting and cheering him on.

Nigerian soldier heads north to help communities after attack. Photo source: New York Times, Punch Newspapers, Twitter /Samsonthegoat25

Source: Twitter

Soldier vows to fight terrorists

He also displayed military kits in the viral post and showed his support for the action carried out by the US president.

@Samsonthegoat25, in his post, mentioned that he has been inspired by the actions of the US president, who smashed ISIS camps in the Northwest.

Soldier shows military kits, backs US action in Sokoto. Photo source: Twitter /Samsonthegoat25

Source: Twitter

Seeing what the US military did to ISIS in Sokoto, he said that he is heading to the north to support and protect communities against attacks, as well as to support the soldiers there, adding that there is no room for terrorism or hiding places for terrorists.

His statement read:

"Good morning fam, inspired by President Trump's airstrikes smashing ISIS camps in the Northwest, I'm fired up to do my part for Nigeria and heading North today to support our communities, stand with victims, and back our brave armed forces all the way. No more hiding for terrorists, peace must return to this great nation named Nigeria."

Many of his followers who read his post shared their opinions in the comments section.

Reactions as soldier speaks about Trump

@YanaHeat said:

"Fantastic initiative, Samson – let’s bring strength and peace to Nigeria!"

@AniebietChrist3 noted:

"Peace must be restored by all means."

@JustCasper_2 added:

"shey u don chop this morning?"

@chopsdaddi stressed:

"You don see bullet pass your front once? You go .iss."

@fknbrk shared:

"Take one more Boko haram for me."

@i_solitudejones noted:

"You all are not telling us your aim there's something going on underneath using ISIS Donald Trump will not succeed awon oloshi."

@Karamba75666567 said:

"Go kills each other because hatred between you is too great to ignore. Your whites whites saviours can't wait to welcome you to Kingdoms."

@Bis_ade_ said:

"Make I reach baba place first."

@Thetalentedbobi shared:

"I trust you and your superiors."

@AJinx3377 warned

"Mk bandits no pick u o."

@lu_lu_x said:

"Until them actually invite you come."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man shared a terrifying experience on a road in Sokoto State shortly after the US carried out strikes on ISIS bases.

US soldier sends message to Sheikh Gumi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man in the US Army went viral after sending a message to Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

The message came after US President Donald Trump said the army attacked ISIS bases in Sokoto. Many people read the soldier’s message and talked about it online because of what he said.

Source: Legit.ng