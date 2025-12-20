With just a few days left in 2025, certain incidents continue to make headlines months after they took the nation by storm

The year 2025 started on a beautiful note, with many hopeful that wishes made at the crossover night into 2025 would be fulfilled. While there have been numerous positive news reports highlighting achievements and progress in the country, some incidents broke the hearts of Nigerians.

Certain events did not just make headlines; they also stole the peace from the hearts of many, turning what began as a promising year into a mournful one due to the passing of notable individuals

In the past weeks, Legit.ng published news reports about the tragic deaths of several notable individuals.

Uma Ukpai dies at 80

Nigerians woke up to the news of the passing of Uma Ukpai on October 6, 2025.

According to a report from Punch News, the death of the man of God was confirmed by his family on the above mentioned date.

In the report, his family said in part:

"He was a faithful soldier of the cross who devoted his life to spreading the gospel with passion and integrity. His teachings, prophetic insights, and mentorship have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire believers for years to come."

His death gained widespread attention online, as several individuals who had encountered him, including a journalist who met him for an interview and a photographer, spoke fondly of the man of God.

Just days after this incident, another tragic event shook the nation as a military personnel was reportedly set ablaze.

Haruna reportedly set ablaze

Just a few months after his marriage to his beautiful long-term partner, Samson Haruna was reported to have been set ablaze by his wife on September 22, according to Premium Times.

The report stated that the officer was asleep when his wife poured petrol on him, causing severe burns. The incident quickly gained attention, and he was admitted to a clinic before being later transferred to the teaching hospital at the University of Oyo.

Before his death, Legit.ng published several reports as friends and relatives spoke about the type of person he was and shared memories of him.

Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries and died at the teaching hospital, as confirmed by Premium Times.

According to Daily Post, the officer was laid to rest on November 15, 2025, just weeks after his death.

Just when everyone thought the period of mourning was over, another tragedy struck, this time resulting in several deaths and multiple abductions.

Many Nigerians killed in Eruku Church attack

Just days after Lt Samson Haruna was buried, another incident made news headlines. Bandits stormed a church in Kwara State, killing two people, injuring one, and kidnapping several others.

A report published by Punch News stated that the police immediately visited the scene of the attack, confirming the number of deaths and injuries.

Reports also revealed that after the abduction, the bandits allegedly demanded large ransoms for each victim. While there is no evidence that ransom was paid, the kidnapped victims were later released to the government and reunited with their families.

After multiple attacks on innocent lives and several religious centers, including mosques and churches, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke out.

Trump threatens military action over alleged genocide

The killings of Nigerians by deadly bandits and terrorist groups drew international attention. In a report published on November 2 by Punch News, the US president threatened to deploy military troops to Nigeria to fight terrorist groups and end what he called a Christian genocide in the country.

In an official statement, the president said:

"If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns a blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

"I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians."

The statement generated wide reactions, with many Nigerians rejecting the plan. Lawyers also cited different laws to dismiss the US president’s threats.

In response, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, released a statement clarifying that there is no targeted attack against any religious group in the country.

