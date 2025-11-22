United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his anger over his allegation that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

In an interview, the US president alleged that Christians are being persecuted in the West African nation. He made the allegation in a conservative radio programme, which was captured by Fox News.

US President Donald Trump has again tackled Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Trump also reiterated his threat to stop all aid to Nigeria during the radio programme and further repeated his earlier threat to launch military action in Nigeria, targeting the Islamic militants in the country, should the government fail to "do more" to stop the alleged attack on Christian communities.

He described the insecurity in Nigeria as disgraceful. To him, “Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace."

His statement further reads in part:

“They’re killing people by the thousands. It’s a genocide, and I’m really angry about it. And we pay, you know, we give a lot of subsidies to Nigeria. We’re going to end up stopping”.

Listen to the US President's voice here:

How US senator amplified Trump's allegation

US Senator Ted Cruz had amplified the allegation when he accused the Federal Government of allowing the massacre of Christians. He claimed that Nigeria is the top country in the world where Christians are being persecuted, citing deaths and churches destroyed by extremist groups.

Recently, Trump threatened military action in Nigeria and directed the US Department of Defence to prepare for "possible action" in Nigeria. He alleged that Christians were being killed in Nigeria and called on the government to swiftly stop the killings.

FG rejects Trump's allegation against Nigeria

The Nigerian government had earlier rejected the allegations and maintained that all faiths were being affected by the insecurity in the country. Before that, Trump tagged Nigeria as a country of particular concern, where he first raised the Christian genocide allegation against Nigeria. The development had led to widespread criticism.

Many analysts have maintained that the US president lied about his claim, and his position has been rejected by China and the European Union. They have called for respect for Nigeria's sovereignty and that the country should be allowed to manage its internal affairs.

