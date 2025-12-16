A Nigerian man who has been living in London, United Kingdom, since birth has shared a video of his first trip to his home country

In the video, he disclosed that his son's mother was heading to Nigeria for Christmas vacation with their child, and he decided to follow them

The UK-based man documented his experience in Nigeria and mentioned what first struck him as he arrived at the airport

A Nigerian man who had spent his entire life in London finally made his first journey to his ancestral home.

The trip was a deeply personal moment for him, as he had always identified strongly with his Nigerian roots despite never having set foot in the country before.

Man visits Nigeria for first time

Identified as @jordanizzett on TikTok, he explained that the visit came after the mother of his son planned to travel to Nigeria with the child for the Christmas period.

Uncomfortable with the idea of his son visiting the country before he did, he chose to travel with them, seeing it as the right time to connect directly with his heritage.

He documented various moments from the journey, beginning with his arrival at the airport.

He noted that the climate in Nigeria was far more intense than what he was used to in the United Kingdom.

Beyond the heat, he pointed out a sharp difference in daily life that required alertness and quick adaptation.

The man made it clear that his visit was not motivated by seasonal celebrations or social events, even though the period (December) was known for lively festivities.

Instead, he described the trip as an opportunity to learn, observe, and understand the culture he had always claimed as his own.

He also spoke about transportation and safety, describing the roads as challenging and unsafe to pass through at night.

After settling into a hotel close to the airport, plans were made to travel to Ibadan the following day.

He explained that moving around late at night did not feel wise, especially given his unfamiliarity with the country.

Overall, the journey proved to be a great step in reconnecting with his identity, and giving him firsthand exposure to the realities of life in Nigeria.

In his words:

"My whole life, whenever someone asks where I am from, I say I am from Nigeria. I'm Nigerian. No questions asked. I've never actually been in Nigeria before. I've been in London my whole life. Things are changing now because I'm going to Nigeria. I have a five-year-old son and his mother said she's taking him to Nigeria alone and I said how can my son go to Nigeria before I go? I said I'm coming as well. I know it's December. It's party season. But I'm not here for that. I'm here for culture.

"Bro it's hot here. As soon as I got out of the airport, I felt the difference and I'm not just talking about the heat. It's intense out here boy. You gotta to be fast. I'm here for two weeks. I have a whole lot to learn. I'm still trying to figure out how I am going to be out. The roads here in Nigeria are crazy. We're staying at a hotel near the airport and tomorrow we're hitting the roads to Ibadan because like I said the roads aren't the safest. It's too late to drive right now."

Reactions as man visits Nigeria for first time

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Paddy said:

"The Irish born in London call themselves London Irish. London Nigerian is real bro. Fly your flag with pride bro."

@Onikajan said:

"So your parents do not travel back home? Mine haven’t traveled back to their country for years and I’ve never been."

@ifeifmmkky4 said:

"Lol, me born in UK speak Igbo but Nigerians are first to tell me I have a funny accent and I'm not a 'real' Nigerian. I don't belong either to UK or Nigeria and I'm completely at peace with that."

@Diana said:

"Nigeria is beautiful never met friendly and proud people like in Nigeria i was in Imo State the heat was killing me, the pepper too bit when its safe again i will travelling to Naija im in love."

@natalibermsten said:

"I Love Nigeria. You just have to keep calm and let things happen sometimes, laugh at the kaos and appreciate the warmth from both the sun and the people. Enjoy!"

@Olat added:

"Welcome home. You can actually get off plane in Lagos and hops on a train to Ibadan, it will pass through my own city, Abeokuta. Anyway, you will love Ibadan city, enjoy your stay in your own fatherland."

