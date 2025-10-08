A Nigerian Army officer lost his life after a violent domestic dispute with his wife

The incident has sparked reactions and widespread grief within the military community

Authorities have begun investigations into the shocking circumstances surrounding his death

A high-ranking Nigerian Army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has died after his wife allegedly set him ablaze.

This sad incident happened during a violent domestic altercation at the Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

What begins as a blissful union ends in tragedy when a young wife burns her high-ranking army husband. Photo credit: @Ekwulu

Source: Twitter

The incident, which occurred on Monday night, October 6, has thrown the entire barracks community into mourning.

Lt. Haruna, who was also a medical doctor serving as the Regimental Medical Officer (RMO) of the 6 Battalion, reportedly sustained fatal burns and later died from his injuries, Vanguard reported.

Wife accused of setting husband ablaze

According to reports, the officer and his wife, Mrs Samson Haruna, engaged in a heated argument that escalated into physical violence before the tragic act occurred.

Counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama disclosed the incident in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

“The deceased had a heated argument with his wife, Mrs Samson Haruna, which resulted in her dousing him with petrol and setting him alight,” Makama wrote.

Barracks community in mourning

Sources within the barracks confirmed that frantic efforts were made to save the officer’s life, but he succumbed to the severe burns despite being rushed for medical attention.

A resident described the event as “a tragedy that has shaken the entire military community,” adding that the couple had been married for several years and were known to have frequent quarrels.

“We woke up to the shocking news that the doctor was gone. It’s painful because he was well-liked and professional in his duties,” the source said.

Army, police begin investigation

The joy of marriage quickly fades when a newly married wife allegedly sets her senior army husband on fire. Photo credit: @Ekwulu

Source: Twitter

Military and police authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but sources indicated that Mrs Haruna has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Security operatives are said to be investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation and the alleged use of petrol in the attack.

The Nigerian Army has reportedly launched an internal inquiry to determine the sequence of events and ensure justice is served, Leadership reported.

The death of Lt. Haruna has sparked widespread grief within the armed forces, with colleagues describing him as a dedicated officer and compassionate medic.

Court sentences ex-military officer to death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has sentenced a dismissed soldier, Stephen Iweh, to death by hanging for the brutal murder of a clearing and forwarding manager who had offered him a free ride.

The court heard that 42-year-old Christopher Enobong Jimmy, based in Port Harcourt, had met Iweh at the Trailer Park in Onne, Rivers state, on 23 May 2021.

Investigations revealed that Iweh, formerly a corporal with the Nigerian Army’s 6 Battalion, Abak, had been in possession of an AK-47 rifle since 2018. He admitted to taking the weapon during a military operation in Borno, and the same gun was used to kill Jimmy.

Source: Legit.ng