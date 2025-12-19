The year 2025 witnessed the unexpected crash of many marriages, and the homes of pastors were not left out, as some did the public the courtesy of announcing it

For many reasons, some personal, what was meant to be cherished and to last a lifetime now ends in a few years, and weeks for some couples

In this article, Legit.ng revisits the stories of some pastors whose marriages crashed in 2025 and the emotional stories behind these crashes

Despite their roles as spiritual guides, many pastors have found themselves grappling with the same challenges that affect ordinary couples and are unable to manage their marriages successfully, as they do their churches.

The resultant effect of these failures to balance both fronts has been divorces and separations, and 2025 was not short of this.

Legit.ng revisits stories that made headlines in 2025 about pastors or their wives who informed the public about the crash of their marriages.

1. Ugandan pastor breaks up with wife

In a Facebook post in April, a Uganda-based pastor, Apostle Jonathan Nalebo, announced that he was breaking up with his wife after seven years of marriage.

According to the apostle, their separation was a mutual agreement for the sake of their peace, well-being, and healing.

The preacher was full of praise for his estranged wife, whom he described as an incredible woman, and disclosed that she would have custody of their children. His statement partly read:

"After more than seven years together, Enid and I have come to a place where we’ve mutually agreed to part ways—for the sake of peace, healing, and the well-being of both of us.

"Enid Mirembe is an incredible woman. In many ways, she was too perfect for me to keep up with, and I mishandled the treasure she was. I failed to fully honor the values she carried so gracefully in every area of life..."

2. Pastor's wife announces crash of her marriage

In a series of videos released on TikTok in November, an ex-pastor's wife, @adiamond.charise, informed her followers about the crash of her marriage and explained at length certain things that affected her union.

The ex-pastor's wife disclosed that she got married at 20, but began to notice unusual behaviours in her husband months into her marriage.

She highlighted the various health issues her husband had, which made her realise their marriage was heading south. Her statement in her first video partly read:

"...The marriage itself was never great. You don’t know what you don’t know because you’ve never been married. But I had this underlying discomfort about the way I wanted to feel. By 2018, social media was evolving, and I felt this discontentment with my life.

"I would see people interact with each other romantically and think, “That’s not real. Men don’t really feel like that about their women..."

3. Pastor narrates how wife married someone else

In October, Legit.ng reported about a pastor who sent his wife to the United States in 2017, only for her to mary someone else abroad.

The pastor who shared his story in a church said he had sent her to America for a program, but after the program, she abandoned him and their children.

In a video shared on Instagram, the pastor noted that they were supposed to go together, but he decided that he would stay back and take care of things while his wife travelled. His statement partly read:

"...I told her that what will happen since she was not working and I was busy with my business and providing for the family, she should be the one to go to America.

"I prepared her, and paid for her ticket. She travelled to America. My wife came back two months after the program. Nigeria was now disgusting to her. She was always talking of America."

Pastor Tolu Odukoya confirms her marriage crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tolu Odukoya had confirmed the end of her marriage in an interview.

Pastor Tolu, who is the sister of actor and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, made the revelation while speaking with Truthtable, where she shared that she and her now-ex-husband have been separated since 2021.

The clergywoman disclosed that the separation was due to circumstances beyond her control. Pastor Tolu revealed that over the last ten years, she has experienced the death of her marriage, her stepmother, her father's twin sister, and her father.

