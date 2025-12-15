A man who attended an undisclosed church several months ago has shared the painful aftermath of the experience

In a now-viral tweet, he described the pastor as a 'fake pastor' who placed different supplements on his head during prayers

Speaking further about the incident, he disclosed that he has undergone a series of deliverance sessions just to heal from the encounter

A man has recounted a deeply heartbreaking experience following his attendance at a church whose identity he chose not to disclose.

He recounted how the religious encounter left him emotionally troubled and worried about his safety.

Man undergoes deliverance sessions after fake pastor encounter

The man's story was about his involvement with a church, which he claimed, did not bring the spiritual triumph he had expected.

Instead, he said the period became the beginning of ongoing struggles that continued months after he stopped attending services there.

Identified as @mekwafendi on X, the man explained that his connection to the church was influenced by family, especially his mother.

During prayer sessions, he alleged that the pastor engaged in unusual practices that made him uncomfortable, including placing various supplements on his head as part of supposed spiritual rituals.

According to him, these actions left him confused and scared for his safety rather than strengthened in faith.

The man went on to explain that the impact of those church activities did not end when he physically left the place.

He stated that he later sought multiple deliverance sessions in an effort to recover from what he believed were the lingering effects of the experience.

These sessions, he implied, were undertaken as a form of spiritual and personal healing after what he described as a troubling ordeal.

He further disclosed that the situation eventually led him to distance himself not only from the pastor but also from his mother, prioritising his own safety.

In his words:

"I am still taking deliverance from the last church I attended some months ago, no type of supplements that fake pastor didn't use to lay on my head through my sponsorship of my mum. I have left my mum and the pastor, decided not to attend his church again for my safety first. Things are really happening beyond the physical."

Reactions as man shares experience with fake pastor

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the man's story.

Williams Idopise said:

"I thought when you give your life to Christ you have every protection you need as a believer, but all this prayer merchants is making one feel insecure as if the grace of God is no longer sufficient for you except you follow their protocol of continuous binding and casting."

Matthew said:

"We have serious problems in christianity and the reason is simply because we christians are the author of it. I am not in support of any ill mannered behaviour but what i am saying is that i have never seen muslim dragged their Iman, are they perfect? Let correct in love."

Tipcy said:

"keep saying this. Pastors are few, almost all their sermons are 70% motivational words, 20% financial analysis, then 10% Biblical references to buttress and support their above two points."

Samuel Effiong said:

"When you listen to the Gospel, your spirit will affirm it to you, his messages are really an aberration of what is to be preached, listen to gbile akanni, Chris , or kumuyi and see if you will be able to sit in his meetings again."

Tao reacted:

"I’m a Muslim. You are right. I have been to several “island” churches and they sound more like motivational speakers with gospel music and all types of payment methods."

Shantel Ogechi said:

"I agree with some of the things you said being what they mostly do, but a pastor's role isn't winning souls its an evangelist's."

Chris added:

"Mark 16: 15, Winning souls is a commandment from God regardless of your position in the body of Christ. The aim of a true preacher is to bring more souls into the kingdom of God while you continue to nurture those sheep in your care."

See the post below:

