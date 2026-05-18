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Victor Osimhen Sends Message to Galatasaray Fans After Winning His 2nd Turkish Super League Title
Football

Victor Osimhen Sends Message to Galatasaray Fans After Winning His 2nd Turkish Super League Title

by  Elijah Odetokun
3 min read
  • Victor Osimhen has a message for Galatasaray fans after the completion of the 2025/26 season
  • Osimhen scored 15 league goals to help Galatasaray win a fourth consecutive Turkish Super League
  • The Super Eagles forward missed the final match due to suspension for yellow card accumulation

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Victor Osimhen sends a message to Galatasaray fans after the completion of the 2025/26 Turkish Super League season on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Kasimpasa defeated champions Galatasaray 1-0 at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul, thanks to Adrian Benedyczak’s first-half goal.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkiye.
Victor Osimhen and bis daughter during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Arife Karakum.
Source: Getty Images

Osimhen missed the defeat as he was on a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation, thus ending his season after the 4-2 win over Antalyaspor.

The Super Eagles forward was not able to replicate the performance of his first season for Galatasaray, during which he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists.

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He remained crucial to Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League performance and title PUsh in the second year with 22 goals and eight assists in all competitions, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Read also

Galatasaray coach reacts after Victor Osimhen missed champions’ loss to Kasimpasa on final day

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans

Galatasaray organised a title presentation party at Rams Park on Friday, May 15, 2026, before their final match away at Kasimpasa two days later.

Victor Osimhen and his teammates celebrate with the fans and their families during the colourful celebration at their home stadium in Istanbul.

The striker shared a post on his Instagram page with a message for the fans, appreciating their support throughout the challenging season.

“Back-to-back Süper Lig Champions with Galatasaray. What a journey this season has been, full of sacrifices, pressure, smiles, pain, and unforgettable moments. Through it all, our incredible fans never stopped believing in us. Your love and support meant everything to us every step of the way,” he wrote.
“Wearing this badge and fighting for these colours is a huge honour that I will always cherish. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, family, and everyone who stood with us throughout this journey.

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“From my heart, thank you for making this season unforgettable. This victory and this trophy belong to all of us. God is the Greatest.”

Buruk’s plans will delight Osimhen

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has outlined his plans for the summer and next season as the team prepares to compete for another title.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkiye.
Victor Osimhen lifts the trophy during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Seskim Photo.
Source: Getty Images
“We had a tough season. We played in the last 16 of the Champions League, and we became champions in Türkiye. We would have liked to go a little further in Europe, but we did our best,” he told TRT Spor about the current season.
“Our goal is to build a good squad for the new season. We have started transfer negotiations for this. From now on, we will focus on transfer activities.”

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray concluded their 2025/26 Premier League season with a loss to Kasimpasa.

Buruk looked away from the defeat and admitted that it had been a long season and most of his players deserved rest, including the suspended Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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