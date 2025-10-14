A Nigerian photographer identified as Uforotobong Abia from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, went viral after sharing the last four photos he took of late evangelist Dr. Uma Ukpai just days before his death

In a touching Facebook post, the photographer mourned the passing of the respected preacher, saying the photos were taken shortly before the evangelist’s death

His post attracted massive reactions online as many people joined him to mourn the late Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing the images as precious memories that captured the final days of a man deeply loved.

A Nigerian photographer has gone viral after sharing the last four photos he took of late evangelist Dr. Uma Ukpai, just days before his death.

He shared the touching images on his social media page, and many people have since reacted emotionally to the post.

Man shares photos of late evangelist Dr. Uma Ukpai. Photo source: Facebook/Uforotobong Abia

Source: Facebook

Photographer shares 5 last photos he took

The individual, who identified himself as a photographer based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, mourned the death of the notable pastor whose passing has taken the nation by storm.

According to a post he made on his Facebook page, the photographer, Uforotobong Abia, expressed deep sadness over the death of Dr. Uma Ukpai.

5 last photos of late evangelist Uma Ukpai shared by Uyo photographer. Photo source: Facebook/Uforotobong Abia

Source: Facebook

Mourning the revered evangelist, he revealed that the photos he took were the very last ones of the late pastor.

Sharing the four images, he wrote:

“So this was my last photographs of Dr. Uma Ukpai. Who will sing *Anieowo etie nte Jehovah* in Gathering of Warriors Convention? We’ll miss you, God’s General. Rest on, Sir.”

He described the late pastor as a general in God’s army and urged him to rest well.

Photographer shares photos of late Dr. Uma Ukpai. Photo source: Facebook/Uforotobong Abia

Source: Facebook

Following his post, several individuals have flooded the comment section to mourn with him and share their memories of the late evangelist.

Reach as photographer mourns Uma Ukpai

Victor Paul wrote:

"Rest in Peace Papa Uma Ukpai. Blessed are the dead which died in Christ."

Beverly Ekpedeme added:

"Rest on legendary father."

Gods General noted:

"Ur legacy will always be appreciated."

Jane Eweh stated:

"I will personally miss your teachings sir. May heaven receive your soul."

Victor Emenieke shared:

"Rest in the bosom of the most high a great man of God you made serving God in my childhood worth it. May your legacy never die."

Promise Ubou noted:

"Exactly the song that came to my mind when I heard the news. Will really miss him."

Mary Ekwere stated:

"Travel in the light we will miss you."

Praise God Ogugwo noted:

"Miracle Convention would not feel the same without him."

Blessing Agabus said:

"He never missed the song for anything. Rest on soldier."

Man remembers Uma Ukpai’s special act

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man, Paul Udah, shared a touching story about how the late evangelist Uma Ukpai personally dedicated his family’s last born in 2002.

He revealed that his father, Dr. Dona Udah, was mentored by the renowned preacher for over 15 years, describing how the late cleric’s teachings shaped their family’s values and faith.

Paul reflected on how witnessing Uma Ukpai’s life left a deep imprint on his generation, especially his passion for family and his unwavering stand against domestic violence.

Source: Legit.ng