A Plateau-based doctor has raised an alarm on X (formerly Twitter) about the kidnapping of his aunties when gunmen attacked a church in Kwara during its service.

A video showing the moment the gunmen attacked the church has circulated on social media, sparking condemnation and concern.

More details shortly...

@anasuachara

This is quite tragic and traumatic. May God bring them back safely. At this point, anyone relying on this docile government is a joker.

@Maduabu44

Are you serious 😢😢 I hope your grandma wasn’t among those they kidnapped?

@0xAuthority

This is really terrible. So sad and heartbreaking.

@vickAlmondo

I'm sorry about this bro. May God grant them safety

@felixwise

This is sad. We pray they are found in good health. This video is extremely graphic, and it shows the palpable fear that victims of terrorist attacks experience. They are confused, disoriented, and traumatized. This has to stop. When any part of the country is not safe, we are collectively not safe. The time for the Federal Government to act is now.

@Ovoh_of_Lagos

Meanwhile Tinubu is on his way out of the country

@kasshoggi

I'm so sorry to hear this. I hope the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Army will wake up to their responsibilities. Our prayers are with you.

