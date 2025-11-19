Doctor Cries out about Kidnap of His 2 Aunties after Gunmen Attacked Church in Kwara, Video Emerges
A Plateau-based doctor has raised an alarm on X (formerly Twitter) about the kidnapping of his aunties when gunmen attacked a church in Kwara during its service.
A video showing the moment the gunmen attacked the church has circulated on social media, sparking condemnation and concern.
See his post and the video below:
This is quite tragic and traumatic. May God bring them back safely. At this point, anyone relying on this docile government is a joker.
Are you serious 😢😢 I hope your grandma wasn’t among those they kidnapped?
This is really terrible. So sad and heartbreaking.
I'm sorry about this bro. May God grant them safety
This is sad. We pray they are found in good health. This video is extremely graphic, and it shows the palpable fear that victims of terrorist attacks experience. They are confused, disoriented, and traumatized. This has to stop. When any part of the country is not safe, we are collectively not safe. The time for the Federal Government to act is now.
Meanwhile Tinubu is on his way out of the country
I'm so sorry to hear this. I hope the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Army will wake up to their responsibilities. Our prayers are with you.
