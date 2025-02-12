The lecturer of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Dr Chukwudi Okoye, with whom a student allegedly fought, has broken the silence

Videos of a student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

On his Facebook page, he shared what he expected from the trending incident on social media

A lecturer of UNIZIK, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, has finally broken his silence on the incident.

Social media was abuzz when videos of a female student fighting the lecturer at UNIZIK went viral.

Videos from the incident showed students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

This happened shortly after the man interrupted the student’s video because she stood in the way while he was passing through, another video suggests.

A statement from the school identified the female student as a 300-level student named Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

The statement shared on the school’s Facebook page stated that the school had begun investigating the matter.

Lecturer involved in viral incident speaks

Amid several takes on the matter, Dr Okoye addressed the public on his Facebook page, sharing what he expected from the incident.

His words:

“Let Jesus Alone take the glory from this.”

Reactions as lecturer in UNIZIK drama speaks

Many who came across the Facebook post shared their thoughts on the lecturer's post as they discussed the incident.

Jude Ifesinachi said:

"Just go and sleep sir ...you've trained many soldiers in your career it's not your fight ...just take care of yourself....gbakwa ogwu rabies ...amarozikwa ndi bu nkita na ndi bu mmadu these days."

Ifionu Ifechukwu said:

"She must publicly apologize to you, sir...."

Franklin Okechukwu Onwubiko said:

"After seeing the first few seconds of the video, I told my wife, "Dr. Okoye that I know can never be the one at fault in whatever may be the issue here and alas I wasn't wrong. May our daily living be a reflection of the Christ we preach. Remain blessed Sir. Pls change the visibility of this post to PUBLIC instead of friends, so we can share widely."

Chizoba Dim II said:

"You manifested God's wisdom sir. Thank God for the video she was doing when it all happened. The video served as evidence and if these videos were not available, the society would have been against you but God works in mysterious ways."

UNIZIK alumnus advises VC on viral incident

An alumnus of UNIZIK weighed in on the issue between the student and the lecturer after videos of the incident went viral.

He wrote an open appeal to the Vice Chancellor of the school, giving his suggestion on how the student should be punished for her actions.

The man also appreciated the school authorities for launching an investigation into the case, as he shared what he expected from the probe.

