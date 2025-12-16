Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Bank Worker Shows Plenty of Items She Received As Christmas Bonus: “Package Choke”
People

Nigerian Bank Worker Shows Plenty of Items She Received As Christmas Bonus: “Package Choke”

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read

A Nigerian bank worker showed the plenty of items she got as her Christmas bonus.

She unboxed the provisions that were packaged in a big carton.

Nigerian Bank Worker Shows Plenty of Items She Received As Christmas Bonus: “Package Choke”
Nigerian Bank Worker Shows Plenty of Items She Received As Christmas Bonus: “Package Choke”
Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Youths
Hot:
Nigeria custom service Neon streamer Dd osama Bridget lancaster Klinefelter syndrome