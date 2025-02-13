The Head of the History and International Studies Department at Nnamdi Azikiwe University has spoken on the viral incident between his student and a lecturer

Videos of the student allegedly fighting a lecturer had gone viral on social media, which resulted in a statement from the school

Reacting to the video, the student’s HOD condemned her acts and shared details about the investigation

The Head of the Department of History and International Studies at UNIZIK, Dr Ikenna Odife, has reacted to the viral incident concerning a student in his department and a lecturer.

Social media was abuzz when videos of a female student fighting the lecturer at UNIZIK went viral.

In the videos, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

A statement from the school revealed the student’s name as Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a 300-level student of History, and the lecturer as Dr Chukwudi Okoye from the Theatre Arts and Film Studies department.

HOD in UNIZIK reacts over viral incident

In a video shared by UNIZIK FM on Facebook, Dr. Odife confirmed Precious as his student and read out her registration number.

He expressed how unfortunate it was that the said student was from his department.

The lecturer also gave insights concerning the details of the investigation.

His words:

“It’s quite despicable that a student should turn to such a wild character.It's unfortunate it came from my department. It’s quite condemnable. First, they should be an investoagtion om her psychological threshold to identify her natural disposition and to know if what she did was something that is based on her previous experiences.”

Reactions as HOD reacts to UNIZIK incident

Chinedu said:

"I hope the student in question will be interviewed as well."

Onyeka Okeke said:

"In Unizik Motto, The first word is Discipline..The student lacks discipline and I Urge the Vice chancellor not to be sentimental in the judgement even if the mother is lecturer.. The girl should be shown the way out failure to do it more students will see it as normal thing to assault their lecturers. We are watching and waiting for the final decision of the panel."

Kenny Sylvia said:

"Investigation??? On such despicable behavior?? Politics don dey enter the matter. I dislike when people talk with two sides of their mouths .

Luckiest Salvie

"Once the whole lecturers in your department knows your registration number, otilo. Forget it!!!! Good thing is, JAMB registration never end. Make she go register quickly o."

Emmanuel Ewulum said:

"Expel that girl!! I was once a student and i never treated my lecturers that way."

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

In a related story, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid several takes on the issue.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

