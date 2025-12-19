Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his childhood friend to death over a sachet water dispute

A 23-year-old man, Abdulazeez Abubakar, has been arrested by the Niger state Police Command for allegedly stabbing his childhood friend to death following a dispute over sachet water, popularly known as ‘pure water’, in Minna, the state capital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, December 19, in the Dutsen-Kura-Hausa area of Minna, leaving residents shocked over how a minor disagreement escalated into a fatal confrontation.

Dispute reportedly began during prayer preparations

Eyewitnesses said the disagreement started over sachet water meant for ablution as both young men prepared for the Maghrib prayer, Daily Trust reported.

Residents disclosed that what initially appeared to be a minor misunderstanding quickly degenerated into a heated argument between the two friends, who had grown up together and lived along Adamawa Road in the same neighbourhood.

“One moment they were arguing, the next thing we heard was shouting. “Nobody imagined it would end the way it did," he said.

Victim succumbed to injuries despite rescue efforts

During the altercation, Abubakar allegedly drew a sharp object and stabbed the victim, 20-year-old Sadiq Sani, inflicting severe injuries.

Neighbours and passers-by reportedly made frantic efforts to save Sani, but he later died from his wounds.

Police confirm arrest and investigation

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying the suspect had been arrested and was currently in custody.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said officers attached to the GRA Division responded swiftly after receiving a distress report.

“On 17/12/2025 at about 7.40pm, report indicated that there was a fight at Dutsen-Kura between one Abdulazeez Abubakar, 23 years, and Sadiq Sani, 20 years, both of Dutsen-Kura, Minna, which led to the death of Sani.

“Police operatives of GRA Division rushed to the scene and arrested Abubakar. The incident is under investigation, and the suspect will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Minna, for further necessary action," Abiodun said.

Community mourns tragic loss

The tragic incident has thrown the Dutsen-Kura community into mourning, with residents describing the deceased as calm and friendly, Vanguard reported.

Police have urged members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully and avoid resorting to violence, stressing that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

