Nigerian superstar Davido became a new topic of discussion online after a video of him at an event went viral

In the video, the Afrobeats singer was seen stepping out of an elevator while a group of men walked in without acknowledging him

As the footage made waves, the musician took to Elon Musk’s X to make a comment that left netizens with more questions

A video that has quickly gone viral online shows Nigerian music superstar Davido seemingly being ignored by a group of Abuja socialites, commonly referred to as “big boys.”

This trending incident took place in an elevator.

In the footage, the singer’s presence appeared to be met with noticeable indifference, as the men walked into the elevator and the 5iIVE crooner stepped out with no exchange of pleasantries.

Reacting to the trending video, Davido took to Elon Musk's X, posting:

“You wey dem pursue.”

His comment has further fueled speculation and discussion, with many examining the scene.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido touched hearts online when a video emerged of him attending his daughter Imade Adeleke's school performance.

A video showed the musician seated with other parents, as he eagerly watched Imade and her friends take the stage.

Davido was comfortable and fully present, filming bits from the performance while his daughter confidently participated in a stage performance.

This comes just days after Sophia Momodu, Imade's mother, responded to critics who accused her of not allowing her daughter to celebrate with her father, Davido.

Davido, who performed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 13, 2025 and in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, flew down to attend his first daughter's school Christmas carol.

Fans commended the singer for being a hands-on and supportive father, pointing out how he continues to be present for his children despite his hectic music career and worldwide responsibilities.

Video of Davido and Abuja big boys trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialdesire_ said:

"So why did the video? You still acknowledged him by posting. You shouldn't have posted it if you truly ignored him."

ilerioluwa_crown said:

"Him showing in ur video sef mean say u dey famz him😒😒."

jack_s0n90 said:

"We shaa know Davido.. we no sabi your papa 😂😂."

patrick_mary313 said:

"U still trip, if not u for no post am 😂😂."

barbie_pink_21 said:

"He did it to trend....oboy get out Jare....at least Davido we know you who knows u."

inyourhead234 said:

"But u recorded it for a reason.He is not the only one u walked past but he is the only one worth recording. Davido is still the clout."

money71976 said:

"He should have posted the video now 😂😂 Sheybi he no care nhi."

madeelydia00 said:

"You still post am to trend,if he wasn't that important why do you feel the need to post it? Shior...The day i go see Davido upclose like this even araldite go too envy me...I no go dey starstruck keh."

chidiebere_patman said:

"Davido ns human being like him na."

udosweet said:

"Make he lick Davido yansh before.... Celebrities are normal human being hustling for their money just like anyone else e.g pure water seller."

nkem.22 wrote:

"So Nigerian's when you use the elevator you have to wait for the person getting off before you get in 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️dont know if you didn't know that courtesy and elevator rules."

big__divah said:

"But you posted it😂😂😂😂 mtchewwwwwwwwwww This aura farming y’all are so desperately doing is wack!!!"

anita_ifeoma said:

"So what should we do with this information 😶😶😶."

officialgodmoda said:

"Actually na Davido no even see am sef. Of all people in the elevator or he came across, he remembered to record the moment Davido passed. lol😂 na him Dey fans OBO indirectly."

