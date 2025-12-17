A Nigerian pastor analysed the relationship between Bishop David Abioye and Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners' Chapel

He shared what he noticed while speaking about Abioye’s absence at Shiloh 2025, which was held at Canaanland in Ota, Ogun

The pastor’s post went viral as he called for PFN’s intervention on the relationship between the bishops, sparking reactions

A Nigerian pastor, Isaiah Keneze Eze, has shared his observation about the relationship between the general overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo and his former vice president, Bishop David Abioye.

He also pointed out what he noticed about Abioye’s absence at Shilong 2025.

A pastor shares his observations about Abioye and Oyedepo's relationship. Photo: Isaiah Keneze Eze

Source: Facebook

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the church at its headquarters, Canaanland, in Ota, Ogun state.

Shiloh 2025: Man speaks about Abioye's absence

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Isaiah Keneze Eze analysed the relationship between Abioye and Oyedepo, stating why the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) should intervene.

His Facebook post read:

"LOYALTY IS BLEEDING. AND THE CHURCH IS PRETENDING IT’S A SCRATCH.

"If you read this casually, you will miss the warning. If you read this emotionally, you will miss the lesson. Read this soberly. Something precious is slipping away.

"I am honestly afraid. Not not acting up, really afraid. The quiet kind. The kind you feel when you see a pattern forming and nobody wants to talk about it. Loyalty in ministry is slowly being starved and killed. And if this particular one is not corrected, this generation will grow up with no reason to sacrifice, no model to serve faithfully, no proof that giving your life to a vision is still safe.

"Growing up in Nigeria, one of the clearest pictures of loyalty we were taught. Not by words, but by years and visible example. Was Bishop David Oyedepo and Bishop David Abioye. This example was the template everywhere. Bible school. Leadership teachings. Mentorship conversations. It was the living proof that servitudde still worked. That staying still mattered. That covenant loyalty was not stupidity.

"But recent developments have shaken that image. And we must be honest enough to say it. At some point years ago, Dr. Miles Munroe advised Bishop Abioye to start a ministry. That matter got to Bishop Oyedepo’s table. And from records and patterns, that was the last time Dr. Miles stepped into that ministry space. Later on 2012 Shiloh, Bishop Oyedepo publicly stated that Bishop Abioye was free to go anytime he wanted. Free. Those words matter.

"Then Bishop David Oyedepo Jr. was sent to Abuja years ago. Where Bishop Abioye was pastoring. The man himself reportedly said, this man mentored us. I see him as a father. I cannot replace him. And he was withdrawn back to headquarters. That alone spoke volumes.

"From the outside looking in, it felt like pressure without confrontation. Pushing him out without dialogue. Putting on edge to provoke him out. Until age review became the tool. Two people were affected. One moved on. Later, the policy was reviewed and extended by ten years, looking like mission accomplished, who we wanted out is now out. One person was called back. The other was not.

"Now Bishop Abioye was absent from last Shiloh. Absent again this year. Please pause. Think, ponder. This is not gossip. This is not rebellion, no he was faithful to the. This is a major concern, PFN should weigh in or loyalty is destroyed.

"If this pattern stands unaddressed, what message are we sending to the next generation of pastors. If a man who gave decades of his life can be quietly disconnected like this, then who is safe. If Bishop Abioye can be treated this way, who am I. Who are you. Why should anyone pour their life into another man’s vision again.

"This is how loyalty dies. Not by sermons. By examples we all can see clearly. We are not saying he should stop his ministry. We are saying this connection properly managed matters. Closure matters. Public reconciliation matters. Fathers of faith must step in now. Call both men. Settle it. Heal it. Even if it costs a father's pride. Even if it costs comfort.

"Nigeria is watched. Africa is watching. The world is watching. What happens here becomes a template elsewhere. If this spreads, it will not be corrected easily. Associate pastors will learn survival, not loyalty. Ministry will become a stepping stone, not a covenant.

"Do not blame the younger generation when they start misbehaving. This was the standard we held onto. This was the example that kept many of us sane. What examples can any of the fathers use again. And it is cracking in public you all are keeping quiet.

"Let the fathers act now. Let wisdom intervene early. Let unity speak louder than silence. This is a warning. Not an insult. Not an attack. Don’t say we were not told."

A pastor shares why PFN should intervene in the relationship between Abioye and Oyedepo. Photo: @DOAbioye

Source: Twitter

In related stories, a man mentioned the role Abioye played at Shiloh while another shared what the bishop's absence signified.

Man analyses Abioye's absence at Shiloh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man analysed Bishop David Abioye’s absence at Shiloh 2025, which was held at the Winners Chapel headquarters in Ota, Ogun state.

He also shared his observations about Bishop Thomas Aremu’s presence, despite retiring alongside Abioye in October 2024.

The man’s post sparked fresh debate about the viral discussion concerning the absence of Bishop Abioye at the Shiloh.

Source: Legit.ng