A Nigerian man drew people's attention to what Bishop Abioye's absence signified at Shiloh 2025, which was held in Ota

His post got people talking as he spoke about Abioye’s new church programme held at the same time as Shiloh.

The man’s post went viral as many noticed the absence of Bishop David Abioye, who retired as the church's vice president in 2024

A Nigerian man, Tosin Odeje, shared what he observed following Bishop David Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, with Bishop David Oyedepo as the general overseer.

Shiloh 2025: Man speaks about Abioye's absence

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Tosin Odeje shared his observations about Abioye's absence at the annual event.

The man's Facebook post read:

"Ahithophel directed Absalom to sleep with his father’s concubines in the open to strengthen his kingdom, and all Israel would know that there was no going back. That was a very powerful idea, and it sent the signal to David.

"Do you understand the meaning of Bishop Abioye fixing his new church programme on the same day as Shiloh? And he didn't show up either. Well, it may not be special, it might not even be intentional, but it has sent a signal to everyone regardless.

"Bishop Abioye and Rev. Tom Amenkhienan were once presented as symbols of loyalty to the younger generation of pastors and assistants. But now, a message has been passed down. Many people have still not realised that the church is being run both for impact and for profit, it's sad though.

"Therefore, you do not want to labour all your life in a place where authority can be taken away from you one day. Pay attention to this story and learn your lesson. May the Lord give you understanding."

Reactions trail man's post about Abioye

Olasupo Leigh said:

"If to say he come, una go talk. E no come, you still dey talk. Keep your nose out of peoples issue. Did anyone confide in you say issues dey? I beg rest. Always looking for engagement."

Stanley Brown said:

"No one owns a church. The church belongs to Jesus. But when it turns into a family business, your loyalty has to be withdrawn."

Omoregie Joshua Osasuyi said:

"A man who has been in lfc all his years will only know the way of lfc. That time of the year is already in his DNA. He may even have permission from Bishop. Don't play."

