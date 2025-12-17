A Winners member shared how Bishop Thomas Aremu was welcomed at Shiloh 2025, held at the Winners Chapel headquarters

He shared his observations about Aremu, who retired alongside a fellow vice president of the church, Bishop David Abioye in 2024

The man mentioned what Winners members did after seeing Bishop Aremu, sparking reactions from netizens who saw his post

A member of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), Iorhuna Titus, shared his observation about Bishop Thomas Aremu at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the church at its headquarters, called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, with Bishop David Oyedepo as the general overseer.

A man analyses Bishop Aremu's presence at Shiloh 2025. Photo: Iorhuna T. Titus, bishopthomasaremu

Source: Facebook

Shiloh 2025: Man speaks about Abioye's absence

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Iorhuna T. Titus highlighted the presence of another vice president of the church, Thomas Aremu, who attended Shiloh 2025 despite his retirement alongside Bishop David Abioye.

He shared his observations about how Bishop Aremu was received and welcomed at Shiloh

His Facebook post read:

“Seeing Bishop Thomas Aremu in Shiloh on the opening day of Shiloh 2025, brought a different vibes. Bishop Thomas Aremu was the 2nd vice president in living faith church, winners chapel.

“He was retired same time with Bishop David Abiye (who has gone on to start his own ministry.) Both Abioye and Aremu were absent in the previous Shiloh, and that raised a lot of dust. Fast forward to Shiloh 2025 and Bishop Thomas Aremu was on ground live.

“Coming on to welcome the Apostle over the commission was met wit a lot of cheers. The excitement and cheers speaks a lot about the feelings of members of the church. Welcome Bishop Thomas Aremu.”

A man shares what he noticed about Bishop Aremu at Shoiloh 2025. Photo: bishopthomasaremu

Source: Twitter

Shiloh: Reactions trail man's observation about Aremu

Olajide Daniel said:

"I personally glofied God all our one time and present working Apostles they work so well To me it's not as if Bishop Aremu had no calling or vision to open his own personal ministering but the reason for him not doing that is what I don't want to confuse with my quest to deepen into his own arrangements with his maker. Because I have notice something which is very crucial. Knowing what you are sent to do and finding Out doing it is all different. And fulfilling in one life is not the same with successful in distiny so having knew all this."

Stephen Mlumunga said:

"History in the making."

In related stories, a lady shared how she took flight to Shiloh while another shared why she won't attend again.

Oyedepo's video at Shiloh 2025 sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed Bishop David Oyedepo introducing his first son at Shiloh 2025, which took place at Canaanland, Ota.

As the clip trended, many shared what they observed about what the Nigerian preacher said while greeting his son.

Some netizens also raised questions about Bishop David Abioye, who retired as the church's vice president in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng