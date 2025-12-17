A man analysed Bishop David Abioye’s absence at Shiloh 2025, which was held at the Winners Chapel headquarters in Ota, Ogun state

He also shared his observations about Bishop Thomas Aremu’s presence, despite retiring alongside Abioye in October 2024

The man’s post sparked fresh debate about the viral discussion concerning the absence of Bishop Abioye at the Shiloh

A Nigerian man, Martin White-Ufuah, analysed Bishop David Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, with Bishop David Oyedepo as the general overseer.

A man speaks about Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2025. Photo: Martin White-Ufuah, Bishop David Abioye

Source: Facebook

Shiloh 2025: Man speaks about Abioye's absence

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Martin White-Ufuah shared his observations about Abioye's absence at the annual event and rumours surrounding the retired bishop.

He also highlighted the presence of another vice president of the church, Thomas Aremu, who attended Shiloh 2025 despite his retirement alongside Bishop David Abioye.

Martin’s Facebook post read:

“IS THIS EXEMPLARY? Bishop Abioye is conspicuously absent from Shiloh for two consecutive times after his retirement. Many people are alleging that it's because he started his own ministry after he was retired last year.

“The other man who was retired with him, Bishop Aremu, didn't start his own church; hence, he was at Shiloh and also given the platform to minister. Also, he's back to the pulpit in Winners in Ibadan.

“Shiloh annual event is attended not only by ministers within the LFC fold; others from independent churches attend it too. So the talk about "He's no longer in Winners" is not a tenable explanation.

“There's a cold unspoken war between these people that nobody is voicing. Last year, it was rumoured that a purported circular letter from LFC banned Abioye from attending Shiloh after he started his church.

“Whatever this cold war is about, it is splitting this relationship and forcing Christians into camps on the basis of where they peg their loyalty. This is not only unchristian and uncharitable, it is also taking the church behind time. Last year, Senator Dino Melaye who's known to be close to Bishop Abioye publicly expressed his displeasure at Bishop Oyedepo.

“This is not a good example for younger ministers and Christians who look up to these people and would want to learn a thing or two in ministry from them. The church in Nigeria is always the one setting the tone for bashing and public criticism. We are the ones making the world look at church as business.”

A man shares his observations about Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2025. Photo: Bishop David Abioye

Source: Facebook

In related stories, a lady shared how she took flight to Shiloh while another shared why she won't attend again.

Oyedepo's video at Shiloh 2025 sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed Bishop David Oyedepo introducing his first son at Shiloh 2025, which took place at Canaanland, Ota.

As the clip trended, many shared their observations about what the Nigerian preacher said while greeting his son.

Some netizens also raised questions about Bishop David Abioye, who retired as the church's vice president in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng