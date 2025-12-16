A Winner’s member opened up about why he missed Bishop David Abioye at Shiloh 2025 which recently concluded

He mentioned one important role the Bishop played when he used to attend Shiloh at the Winners Headquarters in Ota

Some netizens also raised questions about Bishop David Abioye, who retired as the church's vice president in 2024

A Nigerian man, Brume Michael, shared how much he felt Bishop David Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, with Bishop David Oyedepo as the general overseer.

A man shares why he misses Bishop Abioye at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh 2025: Man speaks about Abioye's absence

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Brume Michael shared his observations about Abioye's absence at the annual event and how it affected him.

His Facebook post said:

"Every day in Shiloh 2025, I just keep imagining that Bishop David Abioye will make a guest appearance, 2002 was my first Shiloh in Canaanland, Ota, and I have attended all Shiloh's since then, it's so difficult to imagine Shiloh without Bishop David Abioye, his words, teachings and his carriage has been an inspiration to me.

"The way he explains "papa message" with so much simplicity. I just wish we could have you again not minding any circumstances. Truly we miss you, no one has filled that vacancy."

Reactions trail man's post about Abioye

Olumuyiwa Moses Oludare said:

"Reading people's write up with their original intention is one thing but reading another man's write up with your own underlined intention or thought is another thing.Sometimes it is good to read and pass by ! Men of God involved are in good terms and they communicate better. No distance between their communication. Let us focus on our own personal ministry please. Thanks."

Labi Victor said:

"Which vacuum are we talking about here, we are still serving the same God."

Christopher Prince Azimi said:

"No matter how we want to paint it...Bishop Abioye vacuum has not been filled and it will take a very long time to get someone to fix that vacuum.Even the atmosphere missed him in Shiloh."

Nnamdi Okoro said:

"Which vacuum? There will never be a vacuum any where any where .....God will always raise Himself a person per time... He choose not to attend Shiloh,he has his reasons.Bishop Aremu is in Shiloh while Abioye is holding meeting while Shiloh is going on! Who am I to judge?"

A man mentions a role played by Bishop Abioye during Shiloh.

In related stories, a lady shared how she took flight to Shiloh while another shared why she won't attend again.

Oyedepo's video at Shiloh 2025 sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed Bishop David Oyedepo introducing his first son at Shiloh 2025, which took place at Canaanland, Ota.

As the clip trended, many shared what they observed about what the Nigerian preacher said while greeting his son.

