A man got people talking after sharing what would have happened if Bishop Abioye attended Shiloh 2025 at Canaanland, Ota

The man’s post went viral as he also sent a message to those who were looking up to Bishop Abioye's presence instead of God

What the man said caught people's attention, as netizens took to the comment section to share their opinions on his post

A man, Honour Oriretan, has shared his observation about Bishop David Abioye’s absence at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the church at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, with Bishop David Oyedepo as the general overseer.

A man shares his observations about Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh.

Shiloh 2025: Man speaks about Abioye's absence

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Honour Oriretan highlighted the presence of another vice president of the church, Thomas Aremu, who attended Shiloh 2025 despite his retirement alongside Bishop David Abioye.

He shared what would have happened if Abioye had been present at Shiloh 2025.

His Facebook post read:

“Bishop Abioye didn't attend Shiloh-2025 again for the 2nd time after over 20yrs of unbr0ken attendance. So unw!se how many see this as unw!se while others see it as wise.

“More unw!se how alot were looking up to Bishop Abioye at Shiloh-2025,cravingg earnestly to see him just the way they sh0ckingly,surprisingly saw Bishop Aremu instead of looking up to G0d.

“Well,had it been Bishop Abioye shown up,it would have shutt-up lots of rum0rs carriers that're saying he's biffing Bishop Oyedepo,Winners.

“MY JUDGEMENT:: Y'all have 48hrs to apologize,avoid pr£ssuring these men of God as they're highly spirituaII..They move by the leading of the spiritt not to please anybody.. Y'all sha be wise,.Don't be unw!se.”

A man shares what would have happened if Abioye attended Shiloh 2025.

Reactions trail man’s observation about Abioye

Yahaya Musa said:

"Must he attain Shiloh to prove he is still son to Bishop David Oyedepo?"

Momoh Opeyemi Adejoke said:

"I have said it....You want to be the first person to blog it. Anyways, you are not unwise to say they should be looking up to God instead of expecting to see Bishop Abioye"

Mike Mwamba said:

"Whoever shows up in company meetings after being retired from the company?"

Johnson Samuel said:

"If the man be your papa will you advise him to ever step his foot in that place ever again?"

