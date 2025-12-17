A man shared what he noticed about Shiloh 2025, which made it different from previous years of the annual Winners chapel programme

He wondered if his observation was linked with the exit of Bishop Abioye from the church, who retired from the ministry last year

The man’s post went viral and sparked mixed reactions from netizens who came across the man's post online.

A Nigerian has shared his observation about Shiloh 2025 and wondered if Bishop David Abioye’s exit affected the program.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the church at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, with Bishop David Oyedepo as the general overseer.

Shiloh 2025: Man speaks about Abioye's absence

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

Known on Facebook as Uncle Oles, a man highlighted the observations he noticed about Shiloh 2025.

According to him, this year’s Shiloh witnessed a decline in media trends.

His Facebook post read:

“I think this year’s SHILOH witnessed a decline in media trends. Or am I the only one who has noticed it?

“Compared to previous years, this year’s SHILOH has had fewer trends, and even their road shows were less crowded than in the past.

“Are Winners’ members losing interest in the program, or has the exit of Bishop David Abioye from Winners’ Chapel affected the usual planning, execution, and publicity of the event?

“Or has the new policy, which prevents other top pastors who left the church to start their own ministries from attending the program, also contributed to the decline in its usual trends?”

Reactions trail man’s observation about Abioye

Najim Samuel said:

"Lol, how can they know when they are not a member, if you're worries to know attend next week meeting, u will knw not all from social media noise. Alot is going on and millions are getting bless."

Synod Jokpa Ozore said:

"E reach to ask oooo.... Meanwhile, I received a flyer for Shiloh, and the venue is not the ARK. This seems inconsistent with what the man of God had been saying. Or is the info on the flyer incorrect?"

Dave Dave said:

"Go to Shiloh and see for yourself na."

Oloruntoba Morakinyo said:

"Mind your business."

Akalugwu G Ikedichukwu said:

"People are running away from the scam they call Christianity."

Greta Lorr said:

"Shut up your mouth you fool."

Mhiz Mercy said:

"u lie ooo,U for go check urself."

