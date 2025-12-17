A young Nigerian man shared his thoughts online as he reacted to the arrest of a popular Nigerian streamer by the police

He made some recommendations to the police on what he believes should be done to Peller and his car

Many other Nigerians who came across his post are talking about what he said as they react to the recent incident

A Nigerian man has recommended three penalties for Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, after his arrest by police following an accident involving his car.

The detailed report of the arrest is contained in a recently published story.

Nigerian man reacts to Peller’s arrest

Before his arrest, three Nigerians had already called for his arrest, citing reasons why the police needed to take such action.

Just hours after the publication, reports of Peller's arrest surfaced online, and many Nigerians have started to react to the news.

A Nigerian man, @YoriOlajide, reacted to the report of the streamer and shared some penalties or actions that should be taken against him by the police.

One of the things he suggested was to auction Peller’s car for a specific sum.

The second was to ban him from using social media for at least a year.

The third was to make it mandatory for him to perform community service.

His full statement read:

"They should auction the car for 2m. Ban him from using SM in Naija for at least a year. Do time and/or community service. Fix any government property he damaged. Compulsory psychiatric treatment."

Reactions as Police arrests Peller

@n6oflife6 wrote:

"Well done guys. I totally support this ruling by the Nigerian Police. That Peller boy endangered the lives of other road users bcos he wanted to kill his stupid self. Pls detain him and force him to get Psychiatric Rehabilitation for clout chasing. Great Job guys."

@RGAMeyer added:

"Kindly prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law. Many lives have been lost to this and to livestream on a platform he receives income from, is even worse. There needs to be a precedent that includes jail time and even loss of income. This is a danger to public safety."

@biggcole_ noted:

"I know you'll end up making him your ambassador for road good conduct at the end, but I'm only Interested in how the case ends."

@0xJeribond shared:

"no be stage baba stage this accident ? why was the airbag squeezed ? by the way this is the reason we complain when a young boy starts doing adult stuff too early and getting rich with no maturity is a problem."

@AmachreeBomate said:

"Being a content creator is a job, but some people are treating it like a GTA mission. If a professional movie set requires permits, closed roads, and paramedics for a stunt, why does an influencer think a ring light and a TikTok account give them immunity? Glad to see the law reminding everyone that the road belongs to the public, not the "trending" tab."

