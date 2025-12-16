The deadly accident involving popular online streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has taken another turn

Some individuals have taken an unexpected step hours after Peller survived an accident that almost claimed his life

Legit.ng has identified three individuals who want the streamer arrested immediately by the police, along with their reasons

A deadly and near-death accident involving Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has continued to grab attention online hours after the incident occurred.

Details from several news reports, including The Nation, claimed Peller was streaming live when the incident happened.

Nigerians react as Peller survives car crash on Lagos road. Photo Source: Instagram/Peller089

Peller survives deadly car accident

A report from Legit.ng also shows the moment he was rescued from the vehicle after the incident.

Not long after the incident was published in several news reports, Nigerians began to react to it. While many called for prayers for the safety of the streamer, some called for his arrest, making different accusations against him.

Legit.ng in this article has curated a list of some individuals on social media who have called for the arrest of Peller over the near-death car crash.

1. UK-based Nigerian calls for Peller's arrest

In a statement made on December 14, hours after the accident was reported, @0N1K6 stated that the streamer needs to be arrested by the Nigerian authorities.

He explained what worse could have happened to the streamer if the incident had occurred in a developed country.

He wrote:

"Honestly, Peller should be arrested for the stunt he just pulled... Nigeria isn't moving forward because rules are just for show."

Speaking on what could happen to Peller if he pulled such an act in the UK, he shared:

"Try that in the UK and you lose your license, get fined, possibly jailed, and will pay for the road damage after you are released from the hospital."

"If it's sure for you, go rent a car and do same thing Peller did and if you don't get a fine, I'll pay for any damages you inflict on the car. Shior"

Read his post below:

Peller’s accident sparks outrage as 3 Nigerians call for arrest: Photo Source: Twitter/DrTubo/upuujerry

2. Man calls for Peller's prosecution

A young man who is a legal practitioner alleged that the streamer, Peller, tried to take his own life and asked that he be prosecuted in a law court because of this.

He took to his page, @upuujerry, to say this as he tagged the appropriate authority.

He shared:

"Peller must now be arrested and tried for attempted sui.cide and reckless/dangerous driving."

While tagging the agency responsible for road safety, he asked that the streamer’s license be revoked to make it impossible for him to drive, so this incident wouldn't happen again.

He continued:

"The @FRSCNigeria must revoke his driver's license immediately. There's already enough evidence to show that the young man is unfit to sit behind the wheel."

The post of the legal practitioner grabbed attention online due to what he recommended be done to the streamer.

Read his post below:

Nigerians condemn Peller’s reckless driving, demand he faces law. Photo Source: Twitter/upuujerry

3. Lady tells police to pick up Peller

Just like the UK-based Nigerian and the Nigerian lawyer, a young lady, @DrTubo joined the discussion and urged the police to immediately arrest Peller because his actions could endanger innocent people.

She also lashed out at social media users making fun of the statements online, calling the matter serious and demanding urgent action.

Her statement read:

"I typed and deleted, but yeah. Police needs to pick up Peller for reckless endangerment. All other things should follow. I don’t understand all this silly noise on the TL. Are you people joking?"

Despite the outcry from some individuals who have called and continue to call for Peller's arrest, no official report or statement, as of the time of writing this report, suggests that the online streamer has been arrested or invited by the police.

Read the post below:

Lady prays for Peller in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady made many people emotional online. A video showed her crying and praying for Peller after his car accident.

She asked God to keep him safe and spoke about the good things he has done. The video went viral and many people talked about it.

