A Germany-based Nigerian man has spoken out hours before the police confirmed the arrest of a popular online streamer

He shared his thoughts in a post, citing a powerful law and urging the authorities to sentence the TikTok star to jail

He also explained the reasons for his statement in the post, which comes after the streamer was involved in an accident

A Germany-based Nigerian has reacted to the arrest of popular streamer and TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, who was recently taken into custody by the police after he allegedly tried to take his own life and for reckless driving.

The step was taken by the police several hours after the incident, which left his car badly damaged.

Peller’s arrest sparks strong reaction from Nigerian in Germany. Left and middle photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/AnnaStills/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI /Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Germany explains why Peller deserves prison

A report from Legit.ng also showed the moment the streamer was rescued from the car just moments after the deadly crash.

After his arrest was confirmed, Nigerians began to react and suggest to the authorities what should happen to the TikTok star.

A Nigerian based in Germany, @AdunbiAyobami, shared his opinion in a post that has now gone viral online.

He mentioned that the TikTok star, Peller, should be jailed with no option of fine if he is found guilty by a court of law.

His statement:

"He should be jailed with no option of fine. This is my opinion if he is found guilty. It’s a crime to take your own life in Nigeria according to our penal code. Attempted suici.de is primarily governed by colonial-era laws that have largely remained unchanged."

Germany-based Nigerian reacts as police arrest Peller. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

He cited Nigerian law in his statement:

"Criminal Code Act (Southern Nigeria): Section 327 states, ‘Any person who attempts to kill himself is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for one year.’ Penal Code (Northern Nigeria, including the FCT): Section 231 punishes attempted su.icide with imprisonment for up to one year, a fine, or both."

Reactions as Police arrests Peller

@tobansthb noted:

"There is something running in the boy brain,he need both native and medical doctor consultation."

@Vincent00881307 added:

"That's what u get when the process of obtaining a driver's license is full of irregularities. Just take him to rehab then revoke his license for one or two years, for him to calm down."

@donAngerson said:

"Very good. Prosecute him immediately, so when he returns from jail or heavy bail, he will go to school and get educated."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an Islamic cleric reacted to the video of Peller’s car accident and said he first wanted to curse the streamer after watching the clip. However, the cleric explained that he later changed his mind.

Man advises Jarvis after Peller accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man went viral after he shared what he saw in Lekki following Peller’s car accident.

In the video, the man said he saw people towing Peller’s damaged car and used the moment to advise Jarvis, the streamer’s girlfriend, to show him more love and support during the hard time.

Source: Legit.ng