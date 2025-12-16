An Islamic cleric has spoken out after watching a video showing a popular online streamer involved in an accident

The cleric mentioned that immediately he saw the clip, he wanted to start raining curses on Peller, but he didn’t do so

He shared the reason he didn’t curse the streamer and highlighted something in the video, which has now gone viral online

An Islamic cleric joined several other individuals to share their opinions regarding the recent incident involving an online streamer who was involved in a deadly car accident that almost claimed his life.

Legit.ng has recently confirmed in a report that Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, survived a near-death car accident, as a video shows the moment he was rescued from the car.

Islamic cleric shares opinion on Peller’s accident

As the incident continues to trend online, an Islamic cleric shared his opinion on the issue in a video he posted online.

@sheikhtoyyib2022 mentioned that he had wanted to start raising curses on Peller, as he thought the streamer wanted to take his life or harm himself because of a woman.

He said:

"You see Peller's matter, I looked at it differently. When I first saw the video, I wanted to start raining curses on him. I wanted to curse him; I thought he did that because of a girl."

Speaking further in the TikTok video, he mentioned that he thought about the matter and discovered that what happened to Peller could happen to anyone, and he blamed love instead.

"I thought about it deeply and discovered that this can happen to anyone. We're just judging and blaming him because we're all online."

"What some people are doing in secret, because they're not popular or famous, is bigger than what Peller is doing."

"Even people like us, despite being Muslim clerics, listen to Juice WRLD. This can happen to anybody."

He also spoke about the parents of Peller, mentioning that he wouldn't have turned out this way if he had grown up with both parents:

"The person I want to speak to on this matter is Peller's mum. If a child isn't with his father, the child may begin to have issues."

"Assuming Peller lived with his father, and was controlled by him while his father and mother were together, the issue wouldn't have become like this."

"A child that is brought up by a woman would be different from a child brought up by a man. A woman doesn't deserve the type of love you're giving, Jarvis; she doesn't deserve it."

"It's just that love is blind. Despite the number of girls in this world, there's nothing else aside from loving a girl but regret."

Reactions as Islamic cleric shares opinion

abimbolataiwo555 shared:

"Nothing happened to the guy nah plan work the guy are looking for more fame open ur face well."

σℓαrι α∂єx stressed:

"More wisdom and understanding."

@innocentboy added:

"it's true sir."

INNOCENT DC noted:

"God bless you sir."

RaseedatAjoke22 said:

"Yes ooooo."

