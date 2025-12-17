The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of social media personality Peller after a viral livestream captured his car accident

The police called his conduct dangerous and accused the influencer of endangering the lives of other road users

Police Public Relations Officer SP Abimbola Adebisi stated that Peller was brought into custody for further investigation after the video went viral

The Lagos State Police Command detained prominent TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, after a video surfaced online showing him engaging in risky driving that culminated in a crash during a live broadcast.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the arrest was triggered by public disapproval of the act, which occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Lagos police send strong message after Peller's livestream arrest.

Source: Instagram

Police officials stated that the influencer's actions posed a serious threat to lives and urged immediate action to prevent future harm.

“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and detained, for further investigation, Habeeb Hamzat aka ‘PELLER’, subsequent to the viral video that surfaced online on Sunday 14th December, 2025, in which he was seen driving recklessly, leading to a dangerous road crash and serious motor accident, while the incident was being live-streamed, thereby endangering his life and that of other road users,” the statement partly read.

The command emphasised that the suspect's actions were extremely irresponsible and may easily have resulted in death, either for himself or for unsuspecting cars and pedestrians.

“His action constitutes a deliberate attempt to commit suiciide and endangers the lives of other innocent people,” the statement continued. Authorities also confirmed that the case file has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough examination. “The case is currently being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). The outcome of the investigation will be made public, and the suspect will be charged in the court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law,” it added.

The police also highlighted that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, took the opportunity to warn social media influencers and the general public against utilising digital platforms to encourage unlawful or dangerous acts.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, strongly warns social media influencers, content creators, and general members of the public to desist from using social media platforms to engage in or promote reckless, dangerous, or unlawful and criminal acts,” it added.

He emphasised that such conduct will result in severe legal consequences and underlined the command's commitment to fair law enforcement.

“Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, and the full weight of the law will be applied on any offender. The Command further urges all road users to comply strictly with traffic regulations and remains committed to ensuring public peace and safety at all times.”

Peller trends online

Reactions:

solomonbbuchi said:

"Well deserved. His driving license should be revoked for 10 years."

ubigho_omena said:

"Awww love can take you places including police station 😂😂😂."

dayotutu1 said:

"He should be banned from driving for about 5 years. He should undergo some psychological/emotional therapy. That was suiciide ideation 100%."

eckovista said:

"MUMU CARRY CAMERA RECORD HIMSELF DEY DRIVE RECKLESSLY! If na western country dem go BAN AM FROM DRIVING!"

lillian_karamagi

"Finally, he will get some sense."

only_golden_7 said:

"E good like that make he do Christmas for cell ozwor."

zamani_rules said:

"Long overdue 😂."

freddyjim18 said:

"Awon heartbreak 😂😂😂😂."

kyrian_vital said:

"I’m in no way supporter of that silly child, but then when someone is suicidal, is arresting him the next line of action?"

TikTok star Peller arrested after risky behaviour.

Source: Instagram

