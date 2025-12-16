A young lady has got many people talking on social media after a video shows her getting emotional and crying non-stop

The lady, who is a fan of Peller, begged God and explained why he should be kept alive in a video that has gone viral online

Many individuals who watched the clip can't stop talking about the video because of what the lady said to God about Peller

The accident of a popular online streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, has continued to get many people emotional, as one of his fans is seen crying non-stop in a video that is trending online.

The lady prayed for the streamer while telling God of the good deeds Peller has done and begged God to consider his good actions to keep him safe.

Fan asks God to protect Peller

The prayer request of the said lady has gone viral online, with many people reacting to it.

@babyomah123 shared a video of herself on her page which shows her speaking and begging God to please save Peller and not let him die.

Her statement read:

"Anywhere Peller is, Father Lord, if he's in the hospital, Father Lord, I want him alive, Lord. He will not die, protect him and guide him. Protect him and guide him, Lord. Father Lord, you know he has been helping a lot of people, Lord."

In her TikTok video, she shared a reason why God needs to continue to keep him alive:

"Father Lord, just because of the help, keep him alive, Lord. Nothing will happen to him; he will be alive, Lord. Father, please protect Peller; evil ones will not see him, Lord."

Reactions as lady prayed for Peller

Babyrose said:

"Jesus come ohh everybody for Nigeria don mumu finish ohh."

CHISOM added:

"See wetin I jam for Monday morning."

joybodysecret_fomular stressed:

"Omo them suppose show ur mama this video."

jos Guilherme wrote:

"This is the kind of woman Peller want not Jarvis."

JUSTCYNTHIA added:

"Be like say she Dey think say peller go leave Jarvis com fall in love with her after he sees this video,una remember all those movies with titles like “The prayer warrior who later married peller”

tali de pablo shared:

"if you don pray for your brothers like this their grace for don pass peller own werey."

justspecial3 said:

"Peller never do giveaway reach her side nah why."

MR No Joke noted:

"Maybe this one has crushing on peller we no know."

fut__ure0 said:

"She’s has been through that kind of thing that’s why she feels pain, this generation will not understand."

