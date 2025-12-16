A Nigerian lady celebrated as she returned to the country after six years abroad in different countries of the world

She posted a video of her journey back home, sparking mixed reactions from people who came across the video

Her video went viral and caught people’s attention, and many Nigerians took to the comments to welcome her back home

A Nigerian lady expressed her excitement as she returned to the country after six years of living abroad.

She posted a video of her journey from abroad to Nigeria, expressing her excitement.

A lady returns to Nigeria after six years abroad. Photo: @feyisayoade

Source: TikTok

On her TikTok page, @feyisayoade had posted herself in London, Germany, and Albania, suggesting her love for travelling.

In her latest video, she announced that she had returned home after six years, showing how she travelled and her experience on the plane.

She captioned the video:

“POV: Going back home after 6 years.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trails lady’s return to Nigeria

@Bondservant of Christ said:

"I know the feeling. I didn't step into Nigeria between October 2016 and January 2024. I was ecstatic landing at the Lagos airport. I asked the driver to take me to Ile-Iyan in Ikeja straightaway before heading to Ibadan."

@wale_stacks said:

"Welcome, and if by any chance you need any gadget or accessories kindly patronize me thanks. office is in ikeja."

@Look-beyond-the-horizon said:

"Which kind wahala be this one? As I no go home this December make una leave me Ooo! I was home last year December sha… see una next year December by Gods grace."

@Tonii said:

"i just dey laugh unaa...."

@ife.chhi said:

"Welcome to Nigeria! Feel free to book me for your mani/pedi, I offer home services within Lagos, I can also help you take your braids out and do a clean conrow, if you want to get a fresh install, if you also need someone to help you get fresh produce from local markets Im your girl, you need a baby siter, I’m your girl too."

@Uchenna said:

"Nigeria dey spoil una dey come back. Dey careful oo."

@debbyebony23

"Welcome back please i run an errand business in Lagos ile-epo to be precise I help people buy food stuffs at a cheaper price, package it and deliver to the person anywhere in Nigeria please patronize me."

@CHEF PRECHY

"Hi ma’m, I’m a private chef in Lekki. I offer professional and affordable services. Please let me cater to all your culinary needs this season."

@Mr Sam

"The funniest thing is that iPhone users are watching this video while charging their phones. kindly give me a like or follow."

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng