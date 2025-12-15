A Nigerian lady based in Asaba shared how she booked a flight to attend Shiloh 2025 in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state

She shared details about her flight and mentioned how much extra she was charged after she got to the airport for her flight

Her video trended as she shared why she was asked to pay an extra fee at the airport, sparking reactions from many

A Nigerian lady, Unique Powell, shared her experience as she boarded a flight from Asaba to Ogun State.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by The Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.

Lady Who Took Flight From Asaba to Attend Shiloh 2025 in Canaanland Shares Experience, Video Trends

Lady flies from Asaba to Ota for Shiloh 2025

In a TikTok post by @uniquepowell_, the lady shared how her flight was delayed from Asaba to Ogun State.

Sharing her experience at the airport, she said:

“I paid extra like 12k or 13k because of extra luggage. My box was so heavy.”

The video was captioned:

“Now that Shiloh is over, I actually have time to edit my videos and share with you guys. But you have to help me repost it oo. I need these videos to go far, and don’t forget to follow me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s experience at Shiloh 2025

TheRealTito🌸

Shiloh 2025!!! Breaking New Grounds 🥳. I will travel by flight to Shiloh ground Canaanland next year, Amennn

Kimberly_kim🦋omosi💯

I saw you at Shiloh market☺️maybe I was too shy to approach

Jenny🦋💙

Hey Mama. You skip one Vlogmas,your last one was Vlogmas 13

Samuel Otono

"Your "friend" came to pick you up" is always a man

FADIV’S OIL

next year I will join you to CL for shiloh

theolafaith

I love the way ,you love God

Glitter Flash accessories 💍👓

my mummy said you should give me the old phone pls

♡Perfume baddie♡ in|OGUN STATE

Love this vlog

shalom🌷

You inspire me soo much.. i love your vlogs

