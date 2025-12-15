Lady Who Took Flight From Asaba to Attend Shiloh 2025 in Canaanland Shares Experience, Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady based in Asaba shared how she booked a flight to attend Shiloh 2025 in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state
- She shared details about her flight and mentioned how much extra she was charged after she got to the airport for her flight
- Her video trended as she shared why she was asked to pay an extra fee at the airport, sparking reactions from many
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A Nigerian lady, Unique Powell, shared her experience as she boarded a flight from Asaba to Ogun State.
Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by The Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State.
Lady flies from Asaba to Ota for Shiloh 2025
In a TikTok post by @uniquepowell_, the lady shared how her flight was delayed from Asaba to Ogun State.
Sharing her experience at the airport, she said:
“I paid extra like 12k or 13k because of extra luggage. My box was so heavy.”
The video was captioned:
“Now that Shiloh is over, I actually have time to edit my videos and share with you guys. But you have to help me repost it oo. I need these videos to go far, and don’t forget to follow me.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady’s experience at Shiloh 2025
TheRealTito🌸
Shiloh 2025!!! Breaking New Grounds 🥳. I will travel by flight to Shiloh ground Canaanland next year, Amennn
Kimberly_kim🦋omosi💯
I saw you at Shiloh market☺️maybe I was too shy to approach
Jenny🦋💙
Hey Mama. You skip one Vlogmas,your last one was Vlogmas 13
Samuel Otono
"Your "friend" came to pick you up" is always a man
FADIV’S OIL
next year I will join you to CL for shiloh
theolafaith
I love the way ,you love God
Glitter Flash accessories 💍👓
my mummy said you should give me the old phone pls
♡Perfume baddie♡ in|OGUN STATE
Love this vlog
shalom🌷
You inspire me soo much.. i love your vlogs
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng