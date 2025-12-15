A Ugandan lady could not contain her joy as she got her Nigerian visa to travel. She showcased the document in her video

She shared her trip experience in a video that went viral, stating that it was her first time and saying why she was so excited

Many who came across the video celebrated with the lady as she shared her reason for coming to Nigeria, sparking reactions

A lady from Uganda took to social media to celebrate as she travelled to Nigeria for the very first time.

She posted a video to detail her travelling experience, stating that she was going on the trip with her sister.

On her YouTube page, @atiwe44 sang and celebrated as she showed off her Nigerian visa, which she was issued.

She said in the video:

"Guys, my trip is today. I’m going to the land of giant, ‘African giant.’ This is my very last day in Uganda, 12 hours away from my flight.”

She also stated that she was ready to enjoy Nigeria, as she documented her journey from Uganda to Nigeria.

Reactions as Ugandan lady lands in Nigeria

@samtislorh8529 said:

"As a Nigerian it's good seeing my fellow African sister excited about my beautiful country Nigeria. Enjoy your stay ok, NIGERIANS are lovely and welcoming people."

@JoshuaUdom-s5p said:

"I think you'll commonly find WELCOME TO NIGERIA in Abuja airport Enjoy your stay and don't believe what the media shows. They are just afraid that Nigeria is becoming a superpower that's why they are trying so hard to tarnish our image."

@Eaglewach said:

"So enchanting! Notably, Someone from Uganda should not need Visa to travel to Nigeria. Africans should travel freely within Africa. Atiwe: Healthy blessings, green pastures abundance and wisdom to You; in care of ELOHIM, abidingly. Shalom. With respect and every good wish: Eaglewach."

@fabulousjoe5169 said:

"Many opportunities here. Just be creative and you will do well here. Bring those make up guys especially southern part. I wish you all well. We are one Africa. God bless General Museveni."

@climaxstudios007 said:

"Uganda no no we love you guys . I have lots of friends from Uganda here in Dubai i must say when I am ready to tour Africa my destination will be East Africa you guys just like us Nigerians are genuinely loving people.I wish we established more collaborations rather than the other bitter people we called brothers."

