A Nigerian lady shared her pain online after her business place suffered a break-in carried out by unidentified individuals.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after she launched the shop, leaving her terrified by how quickly her efforts were ruined.

Lady's new shop gets burgled

A video she uploaded captured the aftermath of the incident, showing clear signs of forced entry and theft, which stirred sympathetic reactions.

Identified as @bigtola on TikTok, the heartbroken shop owner shared the background story regarding the theft incident.

According to her, she collected a loan to open the shop, hoping to make sales and repay the loan shortly afterwards.

She also explained that the business had only recently commenced operations earlier in November, making the incident more heartbreaking.

"Cruel world. I just opened this shop on the 1st of November. Not even up to one month, people are very wicked. Nah loan money. I don’t know where to start from," she lamented.

Reactions as lady's new shop gets burgled

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Dacyn said:

"This comment sections have me thinking ‘maybe we Nigerians deserve everything that is happening to us, becos why are some people still making jokes about her predicament? Like how would y’all feel if it was u in her place? Maybe we deserve BAT."

Fave 1007 said:

"This really broke my heart. Some people can be heartless sha. What if she collect No1 for ajo or it's a loan, where she wan start from. If person no work wahala, if em work again, na fear of teef and. God will come through for you baby. Ile oba Tojo no, Ewa Loma bukun by God's grace."

@Affordable Tees Plug in Lagos said:

"Atleast u people should plz b checking the area if it has security omo God no go allow us do mistake ooo."

@EBE added:

"This is so heartbreaking, this happened to my mum 2016, up till now, we are still battling to get back its been God's grace. I pray God will restore all you've lost and I pray you find your feet soon. I'm sorry sorry for your lose stranger."

@ayitrace added:

"I'm truly disgusted about the fact that empathy no longer exists in Nigeria, if I wasn't watching the video and seeing that the lady is crying bitterly, I won't believe this is not a joke because of the comment section. We have lost our humanity, we have lost our conscience as a people. it's just sad. Please I pray that this woman will get back on her feet soon. I don't want to even imagine the cost she has to settle. Omo."

