A lady has gone public with her findings after doing some research about the rumoured relationship between Apostle Joshua Selman and Lady Sandra Areh

Speculation about the nature of Selman and Sandra's relationship grew after what transpired at her birthday party

She expressed concern about how Sandra has been so immersed in Selman's ministry for years that she barely has an independent presence and footprint online

Tanko Lami, a Nigerian lady, has drawn people's attention to certain things she found out about Apostle Joshua Selman and his church worker, Lady Sandra Areh, who is rumoured to be his girlfriend.

Tanko, in a Facebook post, disclosed that she found out that Selman and Sandra have been close since their university days, adding that she was one of his earliest ministry support.

Tanki said she also discovered that the duo grew the ministry together, but noted that most of the content available online about Sandra is tied to Selman and his ministry.

She expressed worry that Sandra does not have an independent presence online. Tanki further noted that Selman had reportedly publicly stated that he would remain unmarried because it is his consecration to his ministry, while Sandra had said she was still waiting on the lord, with respect to a life partner.

Tanki worried that Sandra's statement did not carry as much confidence and certainty as Selman's did. She said it would be bad for Sandra if Selman married someone else in the future. Her statement partly read:

"...So here’s what I found out:

"1. Lady Chinelo Areh, no be today e start with AJS, they said since school days, she’s one of the earliest support, in fact, a part of his ministry. Since university days ooh.

"2. They grew the ministry together, while this is awesome and it is 100% applaudible, I tried to find her online and see the testimonies of people about her, everything, no not everything 80% of what you’ll see about Sandra has to do with AJS or Koinonia,

"It’s how immersed she is in the ministry.

"From day one, the evidential story is that AJS has long cleared the air that he wants to be celibate or no marriage because that is his consecration to his calling, oh that is Biblical and great.

"But when you go to Sandra’s point, she said “I’m waiting on the Lord” Toh! That is great too… but if you watch the video where she said that, it’s not the same energy AJS said his, that she said hers too.

"Should it be the same energy? Nope! No one expects it to be, but it’s not the same response.

"One person has cancelled marriage, while the other wants to get married and still single…. And this is where everyone is concerned for her.

"Is waiting on God necessary? Yes ooh, it’s a requirement. But what? As we wait, we prepare Abi ? Howww in all your preparations in this era, public perception cannot be ruled out of it.

"I get it, some “concerned “ on these are negative projections, narratives and conclusions, but they are still valid concerns and questions raised.

"I even went on YouTube, Sandra has no independent presence and activities of her own, (maybe I didn’t see well, I’m open to corrections) everything I saw is around Koinonia, AJS or related ministry as a woman of God, even on google. I think her only personal/indepent digital asset is her IG account which activities are built around all I’ve mentioned.

"Let’s not forget, yearly, she trends on her birthday because of who ? AJS.

"Sisterly love, because they are now like family, but what is the problem?

"Infact, her other name is SELWOMAN, which she answers since university days, you know what SELWOMAN means? Good.

"If you are a public figure, people will ask questions and to some level, they are entitled to accountability… because you are representing a people, it’s okay if they come out to clarify their relationship again.

"Before you’ll hear young people saying “ah, even AJS has been with Sandra for years, she built with him but still didn’t marry her” you’ll be surprised how young people will use whatever narrative they refused to address to build a lifestyle around it.., you don’t think it is possible?

"Okay ooh let’s address the elephant in the room.

"The danger of her clinging or building her name around AJS And Koinonia is that it MAY scare potential suitors away, especially because they don’t always clarify their relationship. Last they did was many years ago.

"And personally, I wish she will build a digital image and voice of her own outside the AJS wave, cause now, the narrative isn’t good and the footages aren’t helping either.

"I think people are more worried about her, being the woman in the picture more than they are judging the situation.

"Tomorrow, AJS can decide to marry and if it isn’t her, Omoh! E no go fresh.

"And if she is already married but choosing to leave her marriage out of the public knowledge, great! But there is also a way to go about it.

"You keep giving the publuc couple goals images, couple goals gestures, couple goals speeches and when they ask, whatsup? Una dey do like it’s a sin to ask.

"Omoh I don dey talk too much, almost losing my line of thoughts.

"In the end, everyone will be fine..."

Selman and Sandra: Lady's comment stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Ikenna Uzochukwu Cornerstone said:

"Your account is correct. You even went deeper than I did. I don't have all that time.

"Just a cursory look, you will see her relationship with AJS is ministerial only.

"Nevertheless being a woman, not married , but hoping, one pertinent question is if that close work relationship would not be misunderstood or work against her marital ambition.

"Definitely people will be circumspect and not free to approach her for marriage.

"At 45 years, we might agree with AJS that he had taken a celibate vow, even though it is not too late if he had not.

"One more thing about women is they love a charismatic, but purpose driven man and AJS fit their fancy.

"I am sure they will not respond to the speculations."

Asogwa Anthony Chukwuma said:

"Well, I think it's no longer something they should keep the public in the dark as regards what the future holds for them.Sometimes ago, I read that AJS actually wanted to marry her many years ago but Sandra's parents refused simply because Ajs is from the north.I don't know whether it's true or false but just like you rightly mentioned,he or she should clarify these things so that people don't make doctrines out of it."

Emelda Chisom Odenigbo said:

"The cousin sister on this Facebook made a detailed post on this. She mentioned that AJS came for Sandra's hand in marriage in 2019(I think this should be before he decided to stay unmarried) and the family (Sandra's)refused their union. But they kept on with their closeness or whatever the name maybe.

"But for me, if actually AJS made mention of staying unmarried and celibate. Its in the right sense Sandra moves on and decenter her life around him. Even though we don't have the full story or how their friendship has metamorphosed over the years, whether they are just friends and buddies."

Gbenyi Tsaga Anderson said:

"My own be say them look good together. Make God touch Apostle heart abeg."

