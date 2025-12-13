A Nigerian man has shared a post on X discussing Sandra Areh, a lady linked to popular preacher Joshua Selman

In his post, he claimed that Sandra was his classmate in secondary school and mentioned what he knows about her

Social media users have been reacting to Sandra's association with the clergyman Selman with different opinions

A Nigerian man has shared his personal remarks about Sandra Areh, a lady whose name went viral in connection with well-known preacher Joshua Selman.

Many internet users have been sharing strong and differing views about her public association with the clergyman.

Former schoolmate refers to Sandra Areh as a nice girl. Photo credit: Penforme, Media Talk.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about former schoolmate Sandra Areh

An assessment of the opinions of people shared online showed a mix of curiosity, judgement and hope for the duo to get married.

In a viral post, a man identified on X as @penforme, shared his observation about Sandra way back in their school years.

He explained that she attended the same secondary school as he did, although she was in a junior class.

He also referenced her family background, noting that her brother has been his friend for a long time.

His post confirmed that his memories of Sandra during that period was a positive one as he spoke good of her character.

He portrayed her as someone who behaved well and carried herself with a friendly attitude while in school.

However, he also pointed out that a particular aspect of her public appearance did not sit well with him.

Former schoolmate of Sandra Areh shares his opinion about her. Photo credit: Penforme, Media Talk.

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"Sandra Areh. She was my junior in secondary school. Her brother Collins was and still is my good friend. Nice girl. But, that dress. Not so good."

Speculations trail Joshua Selman and Sandra

Nigerians have been reacting to the alleged relationship between Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh.

@David Dootershima said:

"People should respect this lady, if Apostle selman didn't come out to say they're in a relationship, the media should stop this."

@ak said:

"Why dey never marry her, let stop deciving ourself. If the lady like let her be waiting. Time go soon past I eye go clear."

@George Robin said:

"Apostle might end up like Paul the great."

@Sholz said:

"I want to spread the gospel. So here we go: There is no greater love than that of Christ, who gave his life for us even when we didn't deserve it. And although he died, he didn't remain in the grave: on the third day he rose again, conquering death, proving that in him there is life, power, and redemption. He is alive today, present, touching hearts, transforming lives. Amen."

@Sumintra Ramlagan said:

"My dear the Bible says it is good to marry but it better to live alone he is a strong man to resist temptation

See the post below:

US-based lady criticises Selman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based lady went viral online after sharing her hot take about popular Nigerian apostle, Joshua Selman.

In a tweet shared via her official account, she criticised the apostle and mentioned why she believes he is not fit to lead.

Source: Legit.ng