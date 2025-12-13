A young Nigerian lady mentioned what she discovered after watching a trending video of a popular pastor

The young lady spoke about a lady he was seen with, who recently celebrated her birthday, named Sandra Areh

The lady reached a conclusion after watching the clip and revealed the relationship status of the popular pastor

A Nigerian lady has pointed out what popular pastor, Apostle Joshua Selman, did in a video which has gone viral after he attended the birthday event of Sandra Areh, a friend of the pastor.

The video has made its way across social media, and many people attached meaning to it due to the presence of the pastor at the said event.

Lady questions Apostle Selman’s marital status

Many speculated that Apostle Joshua Selman was in a serious relationship, but the apostle and the said lady have not come out to confirm the rumour.

While the rumour continues to spread, a lady has praised Apostle Joshua Selman after she watched the video of what he did during the birthday event of Sandra Areh.

The lady, Hanny Izi, took to her Facebook page to ask if Apostle Selman is truly married, single, or in a private relationship.

She said:

"Wait guys, has daddy Selman gotten married? Because the birthday pictures I've been seeing, I've been trying to relate. Lady Sandra, they're now calling her mama. I don't understand, we've heard many stories about them."

She mentioned that a similar incident happened some years back and people speculated that the two were dating. However, the recent video also added to the rumours due to the two being seen together again.

She added:

"2 years ago during her birthday, they said they were going out together. This year again, it looks much more like it was real."

"You can't take anything on him apart from the gospel. Come out and tell us something again. I was so confused yesterday. Abi this man don marry and we no hear? And if people wey dey go there every week dey complain, so who I be to see it and not say something about it."

The lady spoke about how Apostle Joshua Selman handled Sandra Areh immediately he entered the venue of her birthday party.

"Lady Sandra, they're now calling her mama. And he came in, the way he raised her, you know, it was beautiful. I don't want to think anything, o, but please, people who know daddy Selman very well, is he married so that we will not be confused, so that we will not be thinking plenty things in our head."

"If you know, please help us. You’ll save a lot of souls from overthinking."

"Daddy Selman, thumbs up. I love how private you are. Yes, it is good sometimes. No be everything everybody go know. Even if he married in silence, only him and his family members didn’t tell anybody, but definitely his associates will know."

"Somehow, daddy Selman cannot be married. If he's married, the entire church members will know. Marriage is a beautiful thing. I'm not sure daddy Selman will ever hide it, so I've come to the conclusion that daddy Selman isn't married."

Reactions as lady questions Apostle Selman

Uram Daniel said:

"My friend that is also a pastor sometimes calls me my love and we both don't have any sort of relationship that is outside God. So I don't know why una dey drink panadol for another person headache."

Beauty Ruth noted:

"My sister calling someone dear those not mean they are into relationship. My elder brother calls me my dear and I too calls my junior brother sometimes my dear.eg my dear get me something from outside."

Kasswm shared:

"I didn't see anything romantic on his action. It's normal for any pastor to call his dedicated member 'my love ' and there's nothing special about the embrace he embraced her when he entered the room. But if there are dating it's ok but based on the video of his entrance and prayers for her during her birthday is not enough evidence to say they are married or dating."

