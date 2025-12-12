A female cleric has recounted her recent encounter with Lady Sandra Areh as she celebrated the interior designer's birthday on Facebook

Pastor Faith Oyita Iroegbu, a female preacher, has hailed Lady Sandra Areh as a selfless giver, who is kind, super accommodating and a helpless lover of God.

The pastor stated this while celebrating Sandra's birthday on Facebook.

Pastor recounts Sandra Areh's words to her

According to Faith, she was with Sandra some days ago at her house, and her words provoked a mountain of audacity in her.

She said Sandra told her that her life is inspiring and that what she loves most about her is her heart. She added that Sandra stated that she is special and has impacted her beyond words.

Faith further narrated that Sandra declared that God would do wonders with her life. She shed light on some other things that transpired during her visit to Sandra's house, describing the interior designer as an epitome of greatness.

She sent her a birthday felicitation, noting that it is an honour and a privilege to be loved by her. Faith released pictures of Sandra with a newborn and other people. Her full statement on Facebook read:

"I was with mama, Lady Sandra Areh two days ago at her house and her words provoked another mountain of audacity in me. Watch out for me family.

"She said Faith, your life is inspiring, and what I love about you the most is your heart. She said you are so special and you have touched me beyond words. And you haven’t seen anything yet. God will do wonders with your life.

"She said, I started asking God, what can we do for her, at this point I was so teary and broken.

"She said we need to send you to China I see you brand up there. Yes I do.

"When I was few weeks to birthing Jeremy, she said, I am personally buying this baby gifts from the United Kingdom. You were everywhere preaching the gospel brutally. When someone is doing well is expedient we tell them.

"Mama cooked and I eat. If you haven’t met her you will think we are exaggerating about her. She is an epitome of greatness.

"When she speaks purpose jumps out from your loins. She is such a giver. I mean a selfless giver. Super accommodative, kind and caring and above all a daughter of ABBA. A helpless lover of God.

"Another day, I will share how she influenced The The Oyita Woman brand that it is what it is today.

"Happy birthday my darling Mama, you exude greatness. It is such an honor and a rare privilege to be loved by you.

"Thank you so much Uchenna Iroegbu for giving me Mama."

Pastor's encounter with Sandra Areh stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's post below:

Tangu Brian said:

Favour Chisom said:

"Such a golden heart.

"Happy birthday to her."

Sarah Ekoro said:

"Happy Birthday .main looking at her alone tells you she is 1 what you have said.more grace ma."

Livingstream TV said:

"I've always known that there is something spectacular about her. Happy birthday Lady Sandra."

Adakole Eric Emabo said:

"She has being like that from our undergraduate days.

"Great heart.

"Happy Birthday mama."

