A woman shared her thoughts about the possibility of Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh ending up together.

She asked the pastor some serious questions about his relationship with the lady in a post that has now gone viral online.

She also mentioned what surprised her when she watched a video of the lady celebrating her birthday at a specific location

A Nigerian lady has asked some serious questions after watching the video of Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh, a member of his church.

She asked some sensitive questions about the pastor while also directing a few to the said church member, Sandra Areh.

Lady raises questions about Apostle Selman

The woman spoke about the apostle and why he isn't yet married and tried to guess the reasons he is still single.

Taking to her media page, Joy Ngene spoke her mind.

She said:

"I have always wondered why Apostle Joshua Selman has not gotten married. Or, is he celibate? Could it be that he is yet to find a sister in the Lord worthy enough to be his wife? He is the founder of his church, so finding a wife should not be a problem with the number of young sisters I see in his church. He is not getting any younger. Except if he wants to tell me that there is no single sincere born-again sister in his church."

She mentioned two things she saw that took her by surprise.

"Interestingly, I came across the birthday of a lady called Sandra Areh, who celebrated her birthday a few days ago, and Apostle Selman attended. What struck me was that the Apostle called the lady 'My love,' and proceeded to pray for her while the lady was kneeling down and holding him."

"I then discovered that they have been close friends for a very long time, more than fifteen years. Their friendship started when they were both students at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. The lady has always been there since the inception of his ministry. She helps him with almost everything that concerns the ministry. Rumor also has it that the Apostle may likely marry."

She proceeded to ask Sandra Areh some serious questions.

Lady questions why Sandra Areh

"Now, this is where I have a problem. Why is the lady not married till now? I bet she is hoping that one day Apostle Selman will put a ring on her finger. How sure is she? Did he promise her marriage? What if he ends up not marrying her? Has she ever thought of that? If she is waiting for the Apostle to pop the question, she might wait till eternity because the Apostle that I am seeing, I don't see him settling down any time soon."

Lady reveals Selman and Sandra connection

