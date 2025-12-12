Since 2019, Lady Sandra Areh has been the subject of rumours regarding her relationship with renowned Nigerian preacher Apostle Joshua Selman Nimmak

The rumours were recently reignited when Selman graced Sandra's birthday party on Tuesday, December 9, and called her 'my love', while she clung to him

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five things to know about the interior designer, now popularly known as Selwoman

On Tuesday, December 9, Apostle Joshua Selman Nimmak, founder of Eternity Network International (ENI), caused a buzz on the internet when he showed up at the birthday party of one of his church workers, Lady Sandra Areh, and called her 'my love', while she clung to him on her knees.

The emotional moment between them raised eyebrows because, for years, there has been widespread speculation about their relationship due to their closeness, with many in the Nigerian Christian community seeing Sandra as his girlfriend.

Lady Sandra Areh is rumoured to be in a relationship with Apostle Joshua Selman. Photo Credit: @therealchurchgist

Source: Instagram

In the public domain, there has been no confirmation of the dating rumours for years, but this has not stopped people from dubbing her 'Selwoman' and a verified Christian-focused page, Kingdom Channel, even calling her Selman's 'wife-to-be as far back as 2019.

Legit.ng learnt that Sandra and Selman have known each other since their academic days at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna state. Sandra has been a longstanding supporter and worker in Apostle Selman’s ministry, and their connection has only grown stronger over the years.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five things to know about Sandra.

1. According to Christian Celebrities, Sandra Chinelo Areh is Igbo by tribe and hails from Anambra state.

2. She studied Mass Communication at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and graduated in 2013.

3. After the completion of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, Sandra reportedly worked as a personal assistant to a member of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

4. Story Basic reports that Sandra is currently the creative director at Nels Tiptop Designs, an interior and exterior decoration company.

5. Sandra is referred to as Selwoman because of her very close relationship with Selman, which spans over a decade.

Netizens are divided about what is really going on between Sandra Areh and Apostle Joshua Selman. Photo Credit: @therealchurchgist, Facebook/Kingdom Channel

Source: Instagram

Man rebukes Sandra Areh, shares her wrongdoing

While tongues continued to wag about the emotional moment between Sandra and Selman at her birthday party, a man criticised her for holding the apostle.

He stated that Sandra was carried away by the moment and that she shouldn't have held Selman in that manner. He said he doesn't care if the duo have been friends for decades, and maintained that it was inappropriate for Sandra to have clung to the apostle, who is popular for preaching holiness, as they are not yet married.

It remains to be seen if the duo will clarify the status of their relationship or leave their fans and lovers to continue speculating.

Barrister tells Sandra Areh what to do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a concerned barrister had sent a message to Sandra Areh, urging her to act fast before it is too late.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the lawyer noted that Sandra, an interior designer, has been with the apostle for more than 15 years and enjoys a close relationship with him, which has not gone unnoticed by members of the public.

He warned that Sandra should not cry foul later in the future after she loses her legal standing because she failed to get the apostle to sign a promise of marriage. According to the barrister, Sandra has a lot to lose if Selman does not eventually marry her, as her closeness to him has driven away potential suitors for years.

Source: Legit.ng