Daniel Etim Effiong has opened up about his father and how he almost lost him when he was one

He was a guest on the Dear Life series, where he spoke about his father, who was in the army while he was growing up

What he said about his father caught the attention of fans, who shared their observations about his father

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has shared how he almost lost his father when he was a toddler.

The actor, who often speaks about his family, was a guest on the Dear Life series with Ifedayo Agoro.

Reactions as Daniel Etim Effiong opens up about his father. Photo crerdit@danieletimeffiong

Source: Instagram

Sharing details about his family, the movie star stated that when he was one year old, his father was sentenced to death by firing squad.

According to him, his father experienced what he described as divine intervention that kept him alive even after the sentence.

Daniel Etim Effiong shares more about his father

In the recording, he noted that his father had a friend in the army who planned to overthrow the then-military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

Daniel Etim Effiong speaks about his family during an interview. Photo credit@danieletimeffiong

Source: Instagram

He explained that his father’s friend confided in him, and when the man was caught, he was asked who he had told, and he mentioned his father.

Etim Effiong said his father was then detained, and one day, a man came in and called out three names, including his father’s.

He further explained that the others were said to be on transfer; however, they were taken out and executed.

The movie star added that those called initially protested, thinking it was a transfer, until they later realised what had happened to the others taken out of the prison.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans share take on Daniel Effiong's interview

Reacting, some fans asked about the actor's family as they couldn't believe that he came from an influential family. They also sympathized with him and were relieved that his didnt lose his father to the decision. Here are comments below:

@presshy_xcotz_19 reacted:

"In Naija, seems nobody really came from noting."

@canicechez1759 stated:

"oh so this dude is General Effiong son, amazing."

@hi_islamiyyah commented:

"No,his father was lt.col Moses Effiong, General Phillip Effiong was a Brigadier."

@ vitamin_lydia said:

"Wow."

@love_and_hapiness22 shared:

"etimeffiong so sad!!! That was your dad?. Mine was also killed in the c130 plane crash that period. I read about it in books and papers growing up. Hero’s of this country. We would’ve been in a better place."

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times finding a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Source: Legit.ng