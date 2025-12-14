A man has shared a post on social media disclosing what he believes many people do not know about Sandra Areh

In a trending post, he spoke about the female minister and mentioned why she cannot start a ministry and achieve great things

Sandra Areh has become the topic of discussion on several social media platforms regarding her connection with Apostle Joshua Selman

A man recently shared his personal discovery about Sandra Areh, a female minister who has been trending online.

His post came amid ongoing speculations surrounding her association with Apostle Joshua Selman.

Man says Sandra Areh was called to be Joshua Selman's helper. Photo credit: @Daniel_TheCoach, Media Talk.

Source: Twitter

Man says Sandra Areh is highly anointed

In his post, he focused on the aspects of her calling that he believed were often overlooked by the public.

Identified on X as @daniel_thecoach, the man claimed that many people misunderstood Sandra Areh's calling.

He lauded her spiritual capacity, stating that her 'anointing' has never been in doubt since he knew her.

However, he added that Sandra's path did not follow what many people usually expected of someone with such gifts.

He went further to explain that, in his view, she possessed the spiritual anointing required to establish an independent ministry and record achievements.

Instead of pursuing personal prominence, she had, in his assessment, committed herself to a supportive role that complemented the work of Apostle Joshua Selman.

According to him, Sandra's calling is to 'help' apostle Joshua Selman in his ministry and not to start her own.

Man dubs Sandra Areh a highly anointed lady. Photo credit: @Daniel_TheCoach.

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"Lady Sandra is highly anointed, that’s one thing people don’t know. She can start a ministry and do exploits but she won’t, she’s called to help Apostle Joshua Selman."

Reactions as man speaks about Sandra Areh

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Real Gee said:

"So anyone praying now can start a ministry?"

@Iyabode Ariba said:

"I pray we don't live our lives in illusion."

@Carolin Lalla said:

"What people don't know there cannot destroy."

@I am Chinonso asked:

"Please what really happened between Ms Sandra and Apostle Selman?"

@Simon Cyrene said:

"The lady's tears are telling a story. What if he has been dating her and now that shes 41 shes indirectly saying, "im getting old".

@Nela Seekoei said:

"Ppl talk always and are very loud about what they don't know."

@fiercezuwa said:

"I worked on a project with her recently and I promise you she is a power house."

@Royalty reacted:

"This marriage we must arrange it ourselves oouh if they are not ready the better be. I'm literally tired of waiting for their wedding, my patience is fading."

@maimumu reacted:

"Is it OBVIOUS that Apostle is going to marry her coz she is already enjoying the tittle let's pray Apostle not to be distracted."

@euzy57 said:

"Now I truly understand that when your time comes hmmmm no human can stop it. Like Esther her king finally brings her forth. Congratulations sis."

@AUMA WELLNESS said:

"When my school see my husband they must be confused. I carried a great anointing that everyone said my husband was a pastor. Happy that she will use her mantle unlike us."

See the post below:

Inside story of Joshua Selman and Sandra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a post on the X app speaking about popular Nigerian apostle Joshua Selman.

His post came amid speculations and public discussions about the apostle's alleged relationship with a lady named Sandra Areh.

Source: Legit.ng