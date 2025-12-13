A Nigerian man has sent a message to a popular pastor after he watched a video showing the moment the pastor arrived at an event

He spoke about what the pastor did and what some people are saying about him online, including a lady he was seen with

The young individual told the pastor to stop fueling dating talks and mentioned what the pastor did that made people talk

A Nigerian man has shared his opinion regarding the controversy surrounding a popular pastor, Apostle Joshua Selman, and a member of his church, Sandra Areh.

He took to his social media page to blame him and accuse him of causing controversy online about the said lady due to the statement he used when he attended her birthday party.

Man speaks out about viral video

He mentioned that the statement used by the pastor was interpreted by many, and if he hadn’t used it, many people wouldn’t have been speculating that he was dating her.

The young man, Robinson Benjamin Sunday, stated that the apostle is the one sending the wrong signal.

His statement read:

"With utmost respect, Apostle Selman is the only one sending wrong signals and igniting the flame and putting fuel in the fire himself. If you’ve been exclusively calling a sister your love for years, and close people around you call her MAMA when she isn't openly married or doesn’t have a child, is it normal to you? Stop the hypocrisy, abeg."

Speaking about the pastor, he added:

"What an ironical congregation of Christian members in his church, looking up to a Pastor rather than the inherent God of praise and worship that does wonders."

Reactions as man speaks about Apostle Selman

Mrseth Cuisine added:

"Is the last sentence necessary maybe you should read it as an audience instead of an author."

Aaron Charis stressed:

"No be your fault as you get phone plus plus Facebook free Mode na wetin dey cause all this kind things. You just combined words that don't even make any sense, attached a picture of people who's height you're no where close to reaching spitting rubbish. Make I no vex for you ooo."

Pst Mikekeys wrote:

"This why youth die early you talk without respect because you are on free mode abi."

Victor Yahaya noted:

"Where dis one comot from......abeg when dem release u fom dat mental health center wey we carry u go keep?"

Tosin said:

"Eph.6.1 - Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right. Eph.6.2 - "Honor your father and mother," which is the first commandment with promise: Eph.6.3 - "that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth." The way you're going I just hope just as @PST Mikekeys said in his comments "the reason why youth die untimely" I hope we won't find in years to come and not see you because you've tarnished all the grace that should rub on you. I don't know how a young man like you doesn't have a mind of his own. Many year ago you were not like this. Retrace your step and don't curse the grace you might need later."

