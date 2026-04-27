Bishop James Yisa Memorial School in Niger state displayed the results of its top students in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

A student identified as Yahaya Faith emerged as the highest scorer in the institution with a total mark of 338

The school shared a list of its ten best-performing candidates to celebrate their academic success on social media

Bishop James Yisa Memorial School, located in Niger state, has celebrated the outstanding performance of its students in the 2026 UTME.

The institution released the names and scores of its top ten candidates to honour their academic achievements.

Niger state school celebrates its top 2026 UTME scorer. Photo: Bishop James Yisa Memorial School

Source: Facebook

2026 UTME: School's top students conquer JAMB

The results showed significant scores across the board, with Yahaya Faith leading the group. Faith recorded a score of 338, making her the top performer among her peers.

The school administration expressed pride in the students' dedication to their studies.

While sharing the results on Facebook, the institution stated:

"We proudly celebrate our JAMB top scorers whose hard work and determination have led to outstanding success. You’ve made us proud—keep soaring! They came, they saw, they conquered JAMB!"

See the Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to school's UTME results

Social media users who viewed the list of scores shared their excitement for the teenagers. Many praised the school for maintaining a high academic standard in the northern region.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school's post below:

Mercy Dickson Richard said:

"Congratulations to all the outstanding students"

John Joycelyn said:

"So impressive Congratulations"

Abayomi Emmanuel David said:

"Wao Amazing! Breeding excellence for real"

Doris Fiyebor Yahaya said:

"Wow! So lovely. Congratulations to you all and to the school."

A science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Source: Legit.ng