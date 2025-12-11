A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts about the statement made by the First Lady of Nigeria to the Osun governor

A Nigerian man reacted to the reactions to the video of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The statement of the man is coming amid the continuous criticism of the First Lady's friendly conversation with the governor at an event that was put in place to confer a title on her.

Nigerian man explains first lady’s words

Some individuals alleged the First Lady disrespected the governor, but many have debunked the claims, including a man who was also on stage with the First Lady and the governor at the said event, as he shared a video showing another angle of their conversation.

As the outpour continues, a man has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the matter.

The individual, @lexyy4real, in his statement mentioned that there is a friendly relationship between the governor and the First Lady, hence why she made the statement she made.

He also added that they used to be colleagues at the Senate.

He shared his observation on the video and mentioned that it was a simple, friendly banter.

His statement:

"I'm glad that this video explains it. Anyone with an active mind will see that Chief Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu has been a very good friend to the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, since their time in the Senate."

"From my observation, it was a friendly banter between the First Lady and her friend, who is known for his unique style of singing and chanting, which, while an expression of joy, constituted a significant deviation from the traditional format of a goodwill speech at a formal event. Let’s not create unnecessary tension between two good friends."

Reactions as man speaks about Remi Tinubu

@HNIC8 shared:

"Tension between friends? They will just be laughing at online moralists and analysts."

Gbeborun united!"

@DipoPopson wrote:

"Opposition is simply trying every way to criticize the government. Has Adeleke or any of his family members complained?"

@wakeelsaliu noted:

"Everything is an agenda to everyone, saw Channels ran through with the narrative."

@Mautiin01 stressed:

"Everyone should rest."

@Chrisbamidele said:

"Anybody who still wants to manufacture a rift between the First Lady and My State Governor is just chasing shadows this time around."

