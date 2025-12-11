A lady shared her observations after watching a video of the conversation between the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, and Osun State governor

She shared her observations on the trending clip and pointed out what the First Lady did before interrupting Adeleke

What she said caught people’s attention as she posted another angle of the video to buttress her point, sparking reactions

A Nigerian lady who watched the video of the moment the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, interrupted the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, shared what she noticed.

The lady took to social media to make the statement amid claims that the First Lady disrespected the sitting governor.

US-based Lady Points Out What Oluremi Tinubu Did Before Interrupting Gov Adeleke in Viral Video

Lady reacts to Adeleke’s viral video

Speaking about the said video, the woman, identified as @masuzafi on X, shared what the First Lady did before

The woman’s X post read:

“H.E Remi Tinubu did well jooor, she consulted the ooni before correcting that man. see it clearly here abeg.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail woman’s commentary on Adeleke’s video

@oobynno said:

The same way we have civil service rules is the way we have state protocol. You can see the seal of office of the governor.., on the podium where the governor is singing from.. In any event graced by a governor or president (even in their own homes), full state protocol applies. On this occasion nothing justifies breaching the state protocol.. There are reasons why that seal was put up.. There are reasons why we have protocol officers.. The woman and by extension the king guffed massively if they conspired to do this. It’s not about Adeleke but everyone needs to learn how government works from this commentaries. I speak from a position of experience because I’ve been in both government and civil service.

@OshoLion147 said:

If you aren’t aware, the executive governor of a State is the first citizen of the state, he the Governor has the powers to sack a Traditional ruler. What state is Oni of Ife under?

@RexAn2ny said:

Like consulting your mum to insult your father, how does that make sense. If Adeleke was not a governor of that state, then we can excuse her misbehaviours, but this is the governor, even ooni can't silence a governor is such manner. Even the first lady apologized, but here u are."

