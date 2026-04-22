A young man who refused to recharge the prepaid meter in his compound has shown what he discovered inside his generator

The individual shared a video that shows the moment he emptied the item from his generator, and the video went viral

Many people who saw the name of the item he mentioned pitied him, while some advised him on what to do

A young man who refused to recharge the prepaid meter in his compound has shared the unusual thing someone did in response to his behaviour.

The individual shared a video that shows him pouring out the substance that was put into his generator by someone he has yet to identify.

Young man cries out after discovering unusual item in his generator. Photo Source: Tiktok/iam.luther

Source: TikTok

Man finds strange item inside generator

He also mentioned the content poured into the fuel tank in the description of his video, and many people immediately started to advise him, while some pitied him.

The individual, @iam.luther, wrote in the caption of the TikTok video:

“I stopped recharging prepaid and I was rewarded with salt.”

Man who refused to recharge prepaid meter finds strange item inside generator. Photo Source: Tiktok/iam.luther

Source: TikTok

The video showed him, his generator, and the moment he emptied the substance that was poured into his generator onto the floor.

Many people who came across the video shared by @iam.luther took to the comment section to react to it.

Reactions as man shares sad experience

Tobe stressed:

"People are very wicked oo."

Floralicious noted:

"You are causing noise pollution."

OFC(MUBY) added:

"Buy solar and jbl xboom, dey jam song morning from evening."

OFC(MUBY) said:

"Buy solar and jbl xboom, dey jam song morning from evening."

Divayadi wrote:

"But how do put on ur gen from morning till night causing noise pollution. Even when there is light. U no fit buy noiseless gen or stay alone in a compound."

D_1 noted:

"Oh na you them talk say you no get money for meter but you get 15k to buy fuel."

__simplyololade said:

"You stopped using light. So you put on gen 24/7. Both of you need to beg each other."

Hosea shared:

"Na why I just quietly close eyes mount small solar. Now I get 24/7 light without noise."

Citygirl added:

"Omo consider people too, Gen noise can be alot!!"

CHARLIE LOUNGE IN OSOGBO wrote:

"We offer 20k per person for 4 cocktails or mocktails every TUESDAY at Charlie lounge."

OBO-Wife ngwa pikin said:

"But to buy fuel and to recharge light ,which is more cost effective in this economy??"

Dagboru noted:

"So people still Dey use gen for 2026 ? Anyways I wan sell my gen 4.5kva e nor get use."

DIAMOND said:

"So what did you do about the situation because me nor fit gree o."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was left in shock after a thief broke into her apartment and stole only the engine of her generator.

In a viral video shared online, the lady lamented how the thief ignored the body and wires of the generator and went away with just the engine.

Remote worker saves for 2.5kVA solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian remote worker complained about the stress of using a generator and spending money on fuel. He shared screenshots online showing how he has started saving money to buy a 2.5 KVA solar inverter with lithium batteries.

The man explained that he plans to make a half payment first so the system can be installed, while he pays the remaining balance later.

Source: Legit.ng