A Nigerian man has made a statement that many people have started reacting to after he shared a video online.

He mentioned that he was at the recent event where the First Lady interrupted the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

The young man shared what he noticed, and many individuals immediately reacted to it on social media

A Nigerian man who was on stage when the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, interrupted Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke during a public event in Osun State has shared what he noticed.

His statement is coming amid reactions to the statement made by the First Lady to Governor Adeleke when he was singing at an event in the state.

Man who witnessed event says First Lady didn’t interrupt governor. Photo Source: Twitter/akintollgate

Source: Getty Images

Man on stage shares what he noticed

In the middle of the online criticism of the action of the First Lady, a Nigerian man who was also on stage with the First Lady and the Osun Governor shared what he noticed.

The individual, @akintollgate, made the statement to clarify what happened, which many people might not fully understand.

He shared a video which shows another angle of the conversation between the First Lady and the Osun Governor.

Man on stage shares what he noticed during First Lady’s action at event. Photo Source: Twitter/akintollgate

Source: Twitter

Speaking about what he noticed at the occasion, he shared:

"She interrupted others during the program to keep to the schedule. I was on stage the entire event. It may not look pleasant, but it wasn't malicious."

He mentioned that the First Lady didn't interrupt the governor but some other people, and she did it to keep to the schedule.

Reactions as man speaks about first lady

@_ugomsinachi said:

"Wow, "she interrupted others during the program..." The Grace, the poise and the class her position as the first Lady of the country and the Major Honoree of the program doesn't require her to turn herself into Chief Protocol and an interrupter. She has an avalanche of aides around her that can communicate to the organizers like you her need to leave on time or to shorten speech time. Let me believe that she doesn't drink as a pastor or I will be thinking that she was drunk to be going around interrupting people like that. May be she is drunk with Power or with the title and the Hailings that comes with it. I am sure the traditional drummers had done numbers on her head by then. On a lighter note, she might have been good in coitus interruptus to have gone on interrupting people like that."

@arisemma said:

"Was she among the protocol officers to interrupt people during their speech in like manner? Interrupting a governor twice isn’t a “humorous exchange” as you may twist it to mean."

@hottakeswithAj stressed:

"Was there no Master or Mistress of Ceremony?Why would an Honouree have to personally interject or intervene as the time keeper?The event was the Kabiyesi 10th Anniv of Oye..Maybe you guys are not seeing it from that perspective."

Watch the video below:

Man backs Remi Tinubu over Gov Adeleke

