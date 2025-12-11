A Nigerian man has noticed something many people missed in the viral video of the First Lady circulating online

A Nigerian man has spotted what the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, did before she walked up to meet the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, where he was standing and singing praises.

The statement he shared online explained what the First Lady did before walking to meet the governor.

Nigerian man explains first lady’s action

The man, @AG_Oladepo, explained the things he noticed about the First Lady and Ooni before she stood up from where she was seated.

He pointed at 11 to 16 seconds of the video, his statement read:

"11s-16s, she even conferred with the Ooni before she went to meet him."

Speaking about Oluremi Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke, he added: "Like you said, it is obvious even the Ooni can't caution him being the Gov of his state. And I believe there is some level of familiarity too between the First Lady and the Gov. Nothing spoil jare."

Reactions as first lady interrupts Gov. Adeleke

@kladssuser2022x noted:

"This is just a normal way Yorubas interact. It shows that there's a form of closeness between the two because this looks like the way a typical Yoruba aunty would hurry me up to make my speech in a party. Only non-Yorubas, who don't understand the culture nuances, would complain."

@flourish007 stressed:

"You shared dam.ning evidence against the First Lady, yet wrote so much trying to contradict what is clearly obvious. No one in that gathering has the power of the State Governor, and he had the authority to stop everything right there with that same microphone. This is the same family with the “first lady, first son, “first daughter,” and the constant “my father is the best president ever.” Many of us can think for ourselves, and we’ll call things exactly as we see them. It’s obvious the First Lady was upset and couldn’t control her emotions."

@bissiriyu noted:

"This video perfectly captures the interactions between the Governor and the First lady. I had refrained from commenting on the matter simply because I didn't hear what the First lady said so as not to pass a wrong judgement but having watched and listened to this video, I could see that the First lady only approached the Governor on a lighter note to be hasty in his speech so as not to delay guests that have come from far and near. The Governor was obviously wasting people's time with the song he was singing rather than delivering the speech he was asked to deliver. The First lady's approach may not appear as being honourable to viewers but I see it as the woman being free with the Governor to call him to order on a friendly note. Even the Ooni was growing impatience with the Governor's unnecessary singing of song when he was supposed to be busy with the Business of the day."

Read the post below:

