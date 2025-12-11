A young journalist shared a statement online after watching a video of the First Lady and the Osun State governor

He pointed out something he noticed in the clip, which has kept many people talking about the two individuals

The journalist posted his observations online just hours after the incident, and people have since begun reacting to it

A Nigerian journalist has shared online something he noticed when he watched the viral video of the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, and the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

The notable individuals became a trending topic in the country following the First Lady's conversation with the governor at a recent public event.

Journalist says viral video shows friendly banter between First Lady and Adeleke.

Journalist shares what he noticed in video

The video showing their conversation got many people talking online, with several individuals speaking about the actions of the First Lady.

In the middle of this, a man who is a journalist mentioned what he noticed in the video. This is coming several hours after a man who was also on stage with the First Lady and the Governor of Osun State shared what he noticed at the event.

Journalist shares what he noticed in viral video of Oluremi Tinubu and Adeleke.

Speaking about what he noticed, the journalist, @Bayoradegboyega, said he saw something friendly between the two and described it as just banter, suggesting that they are friends.

His statement read:

"I see a friendly banter, particularly considering that they served in the Senate at the same time. Nothing more."

Reactions as journalist shares his opinion

@kayodeCF wrote:

"I never took it serious, I saw it as a friendly banter between two close and ex-colleague. But Nigerians always like drama."

@ArewaTwiter added:

"Na just agenda. Hope from today you go start to dey support his government."

@Wyseman_ shared:

"They may be colleague or even best of friends but Yoruba do say a proverb that Pomile legbon yemisi, apart from him been the CSO of the state he is the main Governor that owns the event so addressing him like that in public domain doesn't make more sense let's cal a spade a spade."

@Chibuzo85836523 noted:

"Is this the script they gave you guys during Whatsapp meeting?."

@Jaybraj1 added:

"It's one thing for a non yoruba to misinterpreted what happened in this video due to cultural differences but for a proper yoruba to spin a negative narrative based on this video is nothing but propaganda. It is a normal friendly & playfully gesture and nothing more."

@TheOgbeniLekan shared:

"Na why e no good to put mouth on politician matter. But yeah, we can still allow comments due to cultural differences for people that might not understand."

@__timilawal said:

"If they were not close friends, the First Lady won’t approach him in that manner. People should stop making a fuss out of it."

@Wyseman_ noted:

"Moreso there are some play which u can joke with your friend but when u get to the Public surely u respect his portfolio."

@CErhiyoma said:

"I am of the thought that those who want the governor out are the ones not comfortable with the presence of the man with the first lady."

