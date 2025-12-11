A Nigerian man has joined many people in talking about the statement made by the First Lady to the Osun State governor

A Nigerian man has mentioned one obvious thing about the conversation between the wife of the Nigerian president, who is the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The man took to his social media page to share his thoughts on the matter after he noticed that people have continued to speak about it nonstop and create another scenario about the incident.

Man shares his view on viral video

He mentioned something that existed between the two individuals and said the incident in the video shouldn't be taken to heart.

The individual, @flowzki, went online to speak about the trending video, which many have continued to react to nonstop.

Speaking about Oluremi Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke, he said the incident was never a case of disrespect in any way, nor did she intend to disrespect him.

As a result, based on what he saw in the clip, he mentioned that it is very obvious that the two share a friendly relationship.

His statement read:

"I don’t know why people want it to be a scenario of disrespect by all means. Tbh, it’s obvious they share a relationship where she can correct him that way… it’s a serious banter to put him in order, but it was never a case of disrespect or intended as such… whatever rocks your boat."

Reactions as Remi Tinubu interrupts governor

@UniqueKhaddy_0x stressed:

"No! It was a disrespect to my dancing governor. Why will she keep stopping him!! Yoruba women no get chill pill sha oo."

@Saintpa47711465 shared:

"t's unfortunate that we have condone so much rubbish in our society that a first lady who's not recognized by the Constitution can publicly embarrass a Democratically elected governor and people will still not see anything wrong with that."

@prinxe_B wrote:

"Nigerians are just taking this out of context. I don’t see it as disrespect or insolence; it’s merely playful, brotherly and sisterly teasing that’s been blown out of proportion."

@Samnacks_201 noted:

"The First Lady was simply trying to keep the event orderly. Multiple speakers were lined up, and the event was running late. Those who believed she was right argued that the governor's prolonged singing showed a lack of seriousness and time consciousness. Sometimes, a little firm discipline is needed to maintain the schedule."

@amkareto said:

"I said the same too, she was jovial and polite, I doubt if it was a mere display of power."

Read the post below:

