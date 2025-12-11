A Nigerian lady shared something interesting after watching the video of Oluremi Tinubu and Governor Adeleke

The young lady stated that she watched the video multiple times and noticed something many people missed

She also spoke about what she observed and commented on the First Lady’s statement to the Governor of Osun State

A Nigerian lady watched the viral video showing the conversation between the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

The video caught the attention of the lady, who has now shared her observations about the statement made by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, at the event.

Lady reacts to video of Oluremi Tinubu

She took to her social media to say this, and according to her, the statement was delivered in a light-hearted and friendly manner.

The lady, Morenikeji Olatubosun also noticed that the microphone was on throughout the conversation, which shows that she didn’t plan to disrespect the sitting governor or intend any harm toward him in any way.

Her viral statement read:

"I have reviewed that video multiple times and found no instance in which Remi Tinubu appeared rude toward Governor Adeleke. Given the cordial relationship between them, her remark was delivered in a light-hearted and jocular manner, merely urging him to be mindful of the time constraints.

Speaking about Gov. Ademola Adeleke and the first lady's light hearted conversation, she added:

"Moreover, the microphone remained on throughout, even as Governor Adeleke continued singing, which further reinforces the absence of any intent to disrespect him."

Reactions as first lady speaks to governor

@Chibuzo85836523 stressed:

"It look more likely that the guy is acting the script he claims people from opposition are acting."

@saula_tobiloba shared:

"This video summarizes my opinion about what happened between the two of them. It was clear that there was no malice. Just pure banter. But we understand that everyone is always angry on twitter."

@abselense added:

"Una go explain tire, wetin everybody see. ADELEKE wey day dance with everybody as long as music dey dey play, forget that video wey he dey dance with Remi cos he dey do am with everybody, no be everything una go defend."

@NosiruTunj10976 said:

"More regulation is needed on social media otherwise, all these fly by night influencers and the so-called bloggers would just go haywire one day and set the nation on fire."

@NwosuChine88967 noted:

"Propaganda. They wan tell us wetin we see. Yoruba style aunty and uncle vibes while Adeleke felt disgraced. The man wan cry self."

@mr_ayofe said:

"Exactly — straight family energy, no scandal. The emergency love script just got buried."

Read the post below:

